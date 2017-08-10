Flex-Weld Inc. announced a strategic alliance with Dorian Drake International, Inc. to manage export sales for Flex-weld and Keflex™ Manufacturing’s HVAC Products, OEM bellows, bellows assemblies and engine and exhaust bellows.

Dorian Drake will manage all aspects of product bids, sales, logistics, and customer service in their coverage region. Dorian’s area of coverage includes Asia and the Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are looking forward to the growth of our business internationally through our partnership with Dorian Drake,” said Kevin Kelly, President & CEO at Flex-Weld, Inc. “They bring the knowledge and expertise in conducting business in key international markets that will assist us in achieving our strategic goals.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Ed Pysa, Dorian Drake’s Industrial & Environmental group manager said, “we are excited about expanding our product range to include Keflex Manufacturing’s HVAC products and bellows. They’re an established and well-known player in the United States, and we’re eager to duplicate their success internationally.”

About Flex-Weld, Inc. and Keflex™ Manufacturing’s HVAC Products and Bellows

Since 1906, Flex-Weld Incorporated / Keflex Manufacturing has been a manufacturer of expansion joints, metal bellows, and bellow assemblies, metal hose assemblies, expansion compensators, and pump connectors. Their expertise is in the design and engineering of motion and flow control products to meet customers' individual needs. Their advanced manufacturing techniques meet the highest industry performance standards. To learn more, go to http://www.flex-weld.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental, and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rebecca DeMartino, Regional Sales Manager

Flex-Weld Incorporated / Keflex™ Manufacturing

Sigfredo Diaz, Manager of IT & Marketing Services

Dorian Drake International

Tel +1 (914) 697-9800