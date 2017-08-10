Kimble Announces a Raft of New Customers

Kimble, the global leader in professional services automation (PSA), today announced some of the newest consulting organizations which have selected its professional services automation software to support and fuel their business growth.

3D Communications, CloudSense, Contino, ECS Global and Octego are among a growing number of professional services organizations to choose Kimble, which was ranked number one in G2 Crowd’s Spring 2017 Report, scoring highest for customer satisfaction. Kimble also recently won a top ISV award in recognition of its strong partnership with Salesforce.

3D Communications, a leading scientific and pharmaceutical communications firm, is one of those who have decided to adopt Kimble – the only PSA solution which fully integrates resource planning with recruitment, revenue forecasting and project troubleshooting.

CloudSense, a global leader in omnichannel commerce, have chosen a PSA solution that can scale with their rapidly growing business. Since Kimble is native to Salesforce, its PSA seamlessly integrates with other applications that provide CloudSense with a best-of-breed solution.

Contino, a global technology and services consultancy, have chosen an end-to-end solution which can utilize all the capabilities of the Salesforce platform. Kimble has its own dedicated team of software developers and continues to innovate and refine the product.

ECS Global, one of the UK’s leading IT services providers, became familiar with Kimble’s software after seeing it in action elsewhere. With Kimble, ECS is now implementing a single source which will provide accurate and timely information across the organization.

Octego, a leading energy services company, will increase its use of professional services automation with Kimble. Automation, supported by Kimble’s innovative use of Augmented Intelligence, surfaces patterns in data that alert human users to useful information.

Kimble successfully processes over 8 million hours of time per month on the Salesforce platform. Used with a best practice framework, Kimble increases visibility, empowerment and discipline for users, enabling them to concentrate on what really matters – delivering value for their customers.

About Kimble Applications

Kimble Applications helps professional services businesses by improving business performance, increasing visibility and providing enhanced company collaboration. Kimble is dedicated to the production of unique management solutions delivered through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The Kimble Management Team are recognized Professional Services experts, having founded, managed and grown several successful IT and Management Consulting organizations. They have first-hand experience of the business problems which result from the lack of adequate software available to manage professional services. The team has harnessed the best practice and unique intellectual property gained in their careers, along with detailed design input from a range of experts from leading firms across the globe.