Eltima Software announces the release of the latest version of Virtual Serial Port Driver v9.0. The new version came with improved drivers that fully supports Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. In addition to that, Virtual Serial Port Driver v9.0 is digitally signed with WHQL for enhanced performance and stability.

The main function of Virtual Serial Port Driver is to create pairs of virtual COM ports connected via a virtual null-modem cable, this implies that data sent from one end of the pair will be received by the other one instantly and vice versa.

Virtual Serial Port Driver will be especially useful for those whose desktop computer or laptop does not have any physical serial port. This is a phenomenon common with the majority of present computers. Virtual Serial Port Driver bridges the gap created by the absence of physical serial ports if you want to test, debug or develop any serial application or hardware.

The virtual ports created by Virtual Serial Port Driver are identical even in settings to the real ports. Its data transfer speed is significantly faster, although it depends on the capabilities of the computer's processor.

In addition to the support for the latest Windows OS, Virtual Serial Port Driver v9.0 came with lots of improvements viz:



Enhanced software protection system.

Compatibility of the interface with the displays of high resolution.

The device manager now contains a more detailed information about the created virtual ports.

The virtual ports now cannot be overlapped (e.g. with USB to serial drivers), since the system recognizes them as occupied.

Application uninstallation completely removes all the information about the created virtual ports.

And bug fixes:

Virtual ports mapping in the device manager.

Read operation timeouts handling.

Display of the flow control is the virtual port is opened with HyperTerminal.

Virtual Serial Port Driver v9.0 is compatible with a wide range of Windows systems (32-bit and 64-bit): XP/2003/2008/Vista/7/8/10, Windows Server 2012 and 2016.