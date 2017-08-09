REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., the leading supplier of tactical edge communications systems, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Sigma® Core 2.0.1, Sigma Client 3.3 for Windows®, and Sigma Client 1.1 for Android™.

Sigma Core is REDCOM’s flagship unified communications (UC) and call control software platform focusing on secure and interoperable communications. The software can function as a stand-alone virtualized Local Session Controller (LSC) or as an adjunct to an existing Enterprise Session Controller (ESC) to deliver advanced voice services such as transcoding and conferencing for red and black networks.

Sigma Core delivers powerful capabilities highly relevant to the government and military, including a robust URI-based call routing engine with full support for the Assured Services Session Initiation Protocol (AS-SIP). The software offers a comprehensive set of UC functions, including VoIP, point-to-point video, XMPP with presence, conferencing, and unified messaging.

Sigma Core version 1.2.3 is currently on the DISA Approved Products List (APL). Sigma Core version 2.0.1 will undergo interoperability testing with JITC in September 2017, with completion scheduled for October 2017.

Sigma Core version 2.0.1 introduces streamlined workflows and several new features, including:



Multitenancy: enables the software to provide services to multiple departments or agencies from a single installation of Sigma Core. Each tenant would only see their particular configuration and assigned resources.

In-band PTT functionality: allows Push-to-Talk to be used in a conference.

Call Jump: enables an active call to be seamlessly transferred to another phone or endpoint.

Call Queuing: A powerful feature for help desks or Automatic Call Distribution that improves call handling for law enforcement, base hospitals, maintenance offices, etc.

Customer Care App: an easy-to-use interface for making quick modifications to lines, trunks, and other resources.



Sigma Client Application Updates

The REDCOM Sigma Client apps have been updated with user interface improvements alongside valuable feature refinements. With the REDCOM Sigma Client, users gain access to powerful UC functions — including voice, video, and chat — from the convenience of a PC, tablet, or smartphone. Sigma Client also features preemption controls and Push-to-Talk (PTT) for instantaneous voice communication via IP. To maximize survivability, the apps can register to multiple independent SIP call controllers and can call directly client-to-client in denied environments. The REDCOM Sigma Client for Windows is currently the only softphone on the DISA Approved Products List (APL).

Sigma Client for Android is available for immediate download on the Google Play Store.

About REDCOM

REDCOM specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative communications solutions noted for their quality and reliability. Located in Victor, New York, REDCOM’s global customer base includes commercial telecom carriers, private networks, integrators, and government and defense agencies.