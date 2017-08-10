Novare Events to Manage Atlanta's Newest Westside Venue, The Fairmont

As manager of Atlanta’s premier event spaces, Novare Events is excited to announce the addition of their newest venue, THE FAIRMONT. Located on a property that intersects with Atlanta’s Beltline and is a part of the Westside destination Huff Trail, The Fairmont is an industrial warehouse space being transformed into a 19,000 square foot modern event space for corporate and social events. The largest venue in Novare Event’s offerings, The Fairmont will have capacity for hosting up to 900 guests for a seated dinner or 2,500 for a cocktail style reception. Other extraordinary features include: 21 foot ceilings, stunning clerestory windows, a pre-function space (4,000 square feet) with built-in bar and polished concrete flooring throughout. Actively under renovation, the venue is on schedule to open in Fall of 2017 with a variety of notable events already on the books.

Owned by Kim King Associates, The Fairmont is an integral piece to the Huff Trail development that’s an 8-acre work and play environment in the undiscovered Fairmont pocket of Atlanta. Spacious and filled with lots of natural light, it will be a sleek and sexy venue that’s ideal for hosting unforgettable occasions. Renovated with mid to large scale events in mind, The Fairmont is positioned to have all the right amenities in the best of locations for creating the most memorable event experiences.

“We are thrilled to be going into Fall 2017 event season with the addition of The Fairmont,” shares Myrna Antar, Executive Director for Novare Events. “Together with Kim King Associates we’ve re-imagined this spectacular space into a venue that we expect will rejuvenate the Atlanta events scene. It’s uniqueness in size, location on the Beltline and amenities make it the perfect addition to our family of properties. We’re proud to currently be accepting site tour appointments and booking events for Fall and Winter 2017/18 and beyond.”

About Novare Events:

Novare Events is Atlanta’s premier management company of special event venues. With a team of seasoned event professionals, Novare Events is dedicated to the know-how and attention-to-detail in venue management. For almost two decades Novare Events’ spaces have facilitated Atlanta’s most prestigious and well-attended social and corporate gatherings. For more information on Novare Events' portfolio of venues visit them online at http://www.novareevents.com.