Version 8.2 features build on ACGI’s proven workflow automation engine that help organizations to dramatically cut delivery times and improve staff productivities mainly related to processing applications.

ACGI Software®, a market leader in the delivery of cloud-based enterprise systems for associations, credentialing organizations and association management companies, today announced it would be exhibiting at the ASAE’s Annual Meeting and Expo in Toronto, Canada, August 12-15, 2017. ACGI product experts and executives will be onsite to showcase what many have code named “the productivity release”, with the newest features and functionality of its association management system, Association Anywhere®, and its credentialing management system, Certelligence™, during the annual meeting at booth #431. Both solutions help organizations to achieve higher levels of performance by enabling greater efficiency and agility.

“Associations and credentialing organizations struggle with intricate processes and disparate data that most database systems are not able to manage effectively and they’re seeking to simplify complexities to gain efficiencies and provide better customer service,” said Kevin Hostutler, CEO of ACGI Software. “ACGI’s latest platform enhancements are designed to address those concerns – Version 8.2 features build on ACGI’s proven workflow automation engine that help organizations to dramatically cut delivery times and improve staff productivities mainly related to processing applications. ACGI‘s 8.2 release comes with an enhanced user interface to streamline the navigation menus in both Association Anywhere and Certelligence.

With more than 20+ years of experience and 200 leading organizations utilizing Association Anywhere and Certelligence, ACGI’s delivers the most trusted platform in the industry. Subject matter experts will be on hand to share the latest strategies, techniques, and innovations. Attendees are encouraged to visit ACGI’s booth #431 to discuss their business challenges and receive a complimentary demonstration of Version 8.2’s enhanced features.

About ACGI Software:

ACGI Software develops and delivers cloud-based enterprise software for associations and credentialing organizations. The company’s Association Anywhere association management system (AMS) and Certelligence credentialing management system are built on a secure, enterprise-class architecture. Highly configurable and extensible through integrations with the web, mobile, and back-office applications, ACGI has significant industry expertise gained from 20+ years of working with some of the nation’s best-known associations, credentialing organizations and AMCs. Learn more by visiting http://www.acgisoftware.com