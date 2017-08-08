“Returning as the exclusive communications provider and sponsor of the Citi Open for the fifth year is a testament to RCN Business’ superior services,” states Sanford Ames, Jr., vice president and general manager of RCN D.C. Metro.

RCN Business, an award-winning communications provider delivering network solutions for voice, data and video, announced today that it served as the exclusive and official telecom and high-speed internet sponsor of the 2017 Citi Open Tournament in Washington D.C. This is the fifth year in a row that RCN Business has provided its award-winning services to the tennis match held at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center between July 29 and August 6.

As the official telecom provider, RCN Business provided internet, phone and TV services, including its hosted voice platform, over its wholly-owned and locally managed fiber-rich network to support staff, attendees and local and international TV broadcast coverage for the nine-day event.

As a result of the partnership, event staff enjoyed greater communication and mobility, while tennis fans had an all-access pass to the event with top-notch connectivity for live-streaming matches on the Citi Open’s website.

“Returning as the exclusive communications provider and sponsor of the Citi Open for the fifth year is a testament to RCN Business’ superior services,” states Sanford Ames, Jr., vice president and general manager of RCN D.C. Metro. “We were dedicated to providing seamless connectivity and quality service throughout the event and welcomed the opportunity to support inner-city youth through charitable partnerships.”

The Citi Open is one of the top 20 events on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour and benefits the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation (WTEF), a non-profit organization committed to providing powerful education and athletic programs to students from Washington’s inner city. Returning champions Gael Monfils, Kei Nishikori and more gathered in D.C. for the prestigious event.

RCN Business continually redefines the customer experience with the latest trends and newest technology, as evidenced by back to back wins of the PCMag Reader's Choice Award for business. RCN Business provides industry-leading high-speed internet, voice, video and network solutions.

