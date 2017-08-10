By hiring a NADCA member to perform air duct cleaning and HVAC system cleaning services, you know you’re hiring someone who pledges to follow the ACR and NADCA’s Code of Ethics.

The Federal Trade Commission estimates that Americans lost more than $4 billion to fraud and scams during the last five years. To combat scammers and fraudulent companies taking advantage of unsuspecting homeowners within the growing air duct cleaning industry, NADCA developed an anti-fraud task force, which established the Breathing Clean initiative.

The goals of the Breathing Clean campaign are to:

•Educate homeowners about the benefits of air duct cleaning and the importance of hiring a NADCA member company to perform the services.

•Be a resource to homeowners, providing helpful information including tips for hiring a reputable air duct cleaning company and easy-to-understand instructions for making sure the job is done right.

•Provide NADCA members with tools that will help with communicating to current and potential customers.

“Cheaper isn’t always better and if deals seem too good to be true, they probably are,” said Mark Zarzeczny, Certified Air Systems Cleaning Specialist (ASCS) and Chair of NADCA’s Anti-Fraud Task Force. “NADCA members follow a higher standard and when done correctly, HVAC cleaning can be very beneficial.”

As the leading authority in the field, NADCA developed a standard—the ACR—for the assessment, cleaning and restoration of HVAC systems, consisting of practical, industry-backed information for guiding the cleaning and restoration of HVAC systems to a specific level of cleanliness and evaluating and verifying the cleanliness of system components.

“By hiring a NADCA member to perform air duct cleaning and HVAC system cleaning services, you know you’re hiring someone who pledges to follow the ACR and NADCA’s Code of Ethics,” added Zarzeczny.

To get started, NADCA encourages homeowners to visit breathingclean.com to watch videos and browse resources such as the homeowner's guide for proper cleaning methods. You can also find a NADCA-certified professional near you at nadca.com/find-a-professional.

About Breathing Clean:

Breathing Clean is an initiative developed by NADCA, the National Air Duct Cleaners Association, created as an extension of the association’s Anti-Fraud Task Force. For helpful tools and tips for hiring an air duct cleaning company, visit breathingclean.com and follow Breathing Clean on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About NADCA:

The HVAC Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Association, otherwise known as the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) was formed in 1989 as a non-profit association of companies engaged in the cleaning of HVAC systems. NADCA’s mission is to represent qualified companies engaged in the inspection, maintenance and restoration of HVAC systems, promote source removal as the only acceptable method of cleaning, establish industry standards for the association, and assist NADCA members in providing high quality service to their customers. With over 1,200 members, NADCA is made up of a diverse group of HVAC industry professionals, including air systems cleaning specialists, mold remediators, and HVAC inspectors. To learn more, visit http://www.nadca.com

# # #

Media Contact:

Caitlin McWilliams

Marketing & Communications Manager

856-642-4218

cmcwilliams(at)AHredchair(dot)com