Pink Elephant announced today that Eric Boles, author and president of The Game Changers, Inc., and David Horsager, best-selling author and inventor, will be keynote speakers at their 22nd Annual International IT Service Management (ITSM) Conference & Exhibition – “Pink18” – to be hosted in Orlando, FL from February 18-21, 2018.

“We are thrilled to have Eric Boles return and David Horsager join Pink18 as keynote speakers,” said Fatima Cabral, CEO, Pink Elephant. “The high caliber of our speakers has been praised year after year, and with Eric and David sharing their incredible insights and experiences, we will deliver once again.”

One of Pink Elephant’s highest rated keynote speakers, Eric is back with another round of highly motivating content, this time based on his new book, Moving To Great. Eric, having learned many principles of team dynamics and leadership from his experiences in playing in the NFL and coaching some of the world’s largest organizations, will offer the audience a proven and powerful way to unleash their best, more of the time.

David Horsager is the CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute, national bestselling author of The Trust Edge, inventor of the Enterprise Trust Index™, and director of one of the nation’s foremost trust studies: The Trust Outlook™. His work has been featured in Forbes, The Huffington Post and The Wall Street Journal. In his presentation, David will reveal how top leaders and organizations drive business results to become the most trusted in their industry.

Pink18 attendees will have the opportunity to meet Boles and Horsager at book signing sessions after their respective keynote presentations.

Pink18 – the world’s largest and most respected ITSM event, now in Orlando!

Pink18 also marks the conference’s move to Orlando, at the JW Marriot, Grande Lakes, and will continue to offer the best conference program in the industry, as is expected from a Pink Elephant event.

Pink18’s theme is Adopt, Adapt & Apply. The event will provide strategic, tactical and operational views of many frameworks and proven business practices that enable success.

Some highlights will include:



12 tracks with sessions that cover an array of the latest topics and case studies including: ITSM, ITIL®, Lean IT, Agile, DevOps, Organizational Change Management, and Business Relationship Management

IT Excellence Award Presentations: Project Of The Year, Practitioner Of The Year, Innovation Of The Year, IT Leader Of The Year and Case Study Of The Year

17 pre- and post- Conference courses in ITSM, ITIL, Lean IT, Agile, DevOps, Organizational Change Management, and Business Relationship Management

The Last Early Bird offers end October 31, with savings of up to $1,000! For more information, to register for Pink18 or to submit nominations for the IT Excellence Awards, visit http://www.pinkelephant.com/Pink18. Follow @theitilexperts on Twitter for the latest conference news and announcements. Search and tweet using #Pink18.

About Pink Elephant

We Lead The Way! A premier global training, consulting and conference service provider, Pink Elephant has an undisputed reputation for leading the way. We’re proud of our pioneering and innovative spirit, which has enabled us to introduce and spearhead many revolutionary concepts and programs since our inception 40 years ago.

To learn more about Pink Elephant and our full portfolio of training, consulting and special events, visit http://www.pinkelephant.com

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Mehreen Hasan

Marketing Department

Pink Elephant

Phone: 905-331-5060 Ext.251

Toll Free: 1-888-273-7465

Email: m.hasan(at)pinkelephant(dot)com

ITIL® is a registered trade mark of AXELOS Limited, used under permission of AXELOS Limited.

###