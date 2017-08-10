Yulista Holding, LLC Celebrates Grand Opening of M5 Hangar

Yulista M5 Hangar will be the 5th Hangar operated by Yulista at the Huntsville Executive Airport We are excited and energized by this. We are truly proud of the family of professionals that make up Yulista. – Josh Herren, Yulista Holding, LLC CEO

On August 10th, Yulista celebrates the grand opening of the 80K sq. ft. aviation hangar and support facility at the Huntsville Executive Airport in Meridianville, AL. The Yulista M5 Hangar increases the Yulista Aviation Complex to over 175,000 sq. ft. The M5 Hangar opens opportunities for new contracts and brings additional capacity to the aviation community. The facility is equipped for both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft support to include newer tilt rotor aircraft.

“The Yulista M5 facility is an exciting new chapter for Yulista. Our objective was to build a facility that represented the commitment to quality, attention to detail, safety, and operational excellence Yulista employees demonstrate every day. Over the past 5 years, Yulista has grown significantly, and this facility is going to be key in better serving our customers by increasing our capacity and allowing us the ability to support different missions, platforms, and customers by leveraging the knowledge base between subsidiaries. We are excited and energized by this. We are truly proud of the family of professionals that make up Yulista.”

– Josh Herren, Yulista Holding, LLC CEO

The Grand Opening ceremony marks the culmination of 36 months of close collaboration with the Madison County Executive Airport Authority, Nola VanPeursem Architects, and the Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville/Madison County.

Yulista is a recognized leader in the modernization and service life extension of rotary and fixed wing aircraft. Yulista capabilities include aircraft technology insertion, modification and maintenance, and aircraft training simulators and devices. We are certified as a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Certified Repair Station, meeting Combined Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 145 requirements for qualification of repair parts, authorized tools and equipment, calibration standards and procedures, training requirements, and FAA maintenance records. Yulista’s Quality Management System is certified to Aviation Standards AS9110, AS9100 and ISO 9001:2015. Yulista’s wide range of core competencies include engineering and manufacturing, maintenance and modification, integrated logistics support, and training solutions.

For more information about Yulista Holding, LLC, and its family of companies, visit http://www.yulista.com