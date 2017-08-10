Tom Gibson, CEO, MCI USA; Sue Trizlia, Founder, Wyndham Jade; Shawn Pierce, President, Strategic Event Management, MCI USA. Together with MCI’s other recent acquisitions, the synergistic addition of Wyndham Jade enables MCI to serve associations and corporations with an impactful array of strategic and tactical solutions along the entire events value chain.

MCI is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dallas, Texas-based Wyndham Jade, an industry-leading event and travel management company specializing in integrated convention housing and registration, site selection, meeting management, incentive programs and business travel management, serving both associations and corporations.

The addition of Wyndham Jade becomes a key component of MCI USA’s Meetings, Conventions and Incentives platform serving both associations and corporations and further accelerates MCI’s focused growth in the United States.

“MCI has closely monitored Wyndham Jade’s evolution as part of our larger dream around MCI’s growth and market strength in the United States,” said MCI Group Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Tondeur. “With this element of the dream now fulfilled, I’m excited to announce MCI’s intention to further accelerate its buy/build plans in the United States in the near term.”

“Wyndham Jade is a proven innovator in event technology and logistical execution. Together with MCI’s other recent acquisitions, the synergistic addition of Wyndham Jade enables MCI to serve associations and corporations with an impactful array of strategic and tactical solutions along the entire events value chain,” said MCI USA Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gibson.

Shawn Pierce, President, Strategic Event Management, will lead the Wyndham Jade platform from Dallas, integrating its capabilities into MCI USA’s overall association and corporate meetings and events portfolio. Over his 20+ years’ experience in the event industry, Pierce has built enormously successful companies and organizational structures by leveraging data driven insights which fuel client-focused results. Pierce previously served as President of Experient and Senior Vice President at Hanley Wood.

“MCI is committed to enhancing the strategic and economic impact of our clients’ association and corporate events,” said Pierce. “In Wyndham Jade, we have added essential tools and proven talents that further enhance MCI’s role and reputation as a global leader.”

“MCI is a tailor-made platform for Wyndham Jade to further expand its value and service array to its clients. Our team is thrilled to become a part of MCI’s global story of innovation, growth and success,” said Wyndham Jade Founder, Sue Trizlia, who moves into a long-term executive advisory role within MCI USA.

Wyndham Jade now operates as Wyndham Jade, an MCI Group company and becomes the newest part of MCI USA. Headquartered just outside Dallas, Texas in the fast growing city of Plano, with offices in Arizona, Iowa, Georgia and Illinois, Wyndham Jade brings 120 new talents to MCI USA.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is the global leader in engaging and activating audiences. Our business is founded on a simple human insight: When people come together, magic happens. This magic is called community. Since 1987 we have been bringing people together through inspiring meetings, events, congresses and association management. MCI helps organizations harness the power of community by applying our strategic engagement and activation solutions to build unforgettable online and offline experiences that foster change, inspire, educate and enhance business performance. MCI is an independently owned company with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and a global presence. Our 2,000 professionals in 60+ cities and 31 countries work with clients across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, India, the Middle East and Africa. Find out more at http://www.mci-group.com.

ABOUT MCI USA

MCI USA helps companies and associations strategically engage and activate their target audiences, building community and boosting client performance through face-to-face, hybrid and digital experiences that support client business objectives. With US headquarters in the Washington, DC area and growing offices in New York, Miami, Baltimore, and now Dallas, MCI USA is rapidly expanding its platform to deliver a robust set of services in its Association and Corporate Solutions portfolios. Find out more at http://www.mci-group.com/usa.