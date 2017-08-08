Andrew Horn, Terry Hatcher, Mike Seminetta, Daniel Detetta, Josh Hartgraves, Ricky Lane, Chris Cook, Greg Spradling, Dave Allen, David Nivens, James Peck, Jon Wilber and Kelsye Shell. I’m really thrilled that, with the help of Sherwin-Williams and United Rentals, Fresh Coat Knoxville helped make the Wade and Allan Houston Courts a more inviting and colorful venue for the kids in our community.

The gym at Knoxville Christian School just got a facelift thanks to a partnership between three local businesses and the national Fresh Coat Paint it Forward® program.

Fresh Coat of Knoxville painted the gym, with gym-appropriate materials in the school’s colors, between July 24 and August 4. Fresh Coat donated a portion of the labor costs, Sherwin-Williams donated the paint and United Rentals donated an electric scissor lift to make the project possible.

“The gym was built recently, but it was painted with beige contractor’s paint that’s not really made for a gym. The kids at Knoxville Christian School take a lot of pride in their athletic teams and as they’ve traveled to other gymnasiums (both local and out of state) they've had the opportunity to see some pretty amazing basketball complexes. We wanted the visitors to Knoxville Christian School to sense that school pride and to walk away and say 'that's a really nice gym!' We’re excited that we’ve replaced the contractor beige wall paint with high performance paint made for gymnasiums using the schools colors,” Fresh Coat Knoxville’s owner Greg Spradling said. “I’m really thrilled that, with the help of Sherwin-Williams and United Rentals, Fresh Coat Knoxville helped make the Wade and Allan Houston Courts a more inviting and colorful venue for the kids in our community.”

Spradling said, without Paint it Forward, the project would have cost upwards of $12,000, a price tag Andrew Horn, Knoxville Christian School’s Athletic Director, said the school would not have been able to manage within their regular budget.

“We are so thankful that these local businesses came together to help our school. When we built the gym back in 2013, we were trying to build something that would not only meet a need but also build school pride. We were trying to be as cost effective as possible, but the paint is an ongoing issue. In addition to the color, whenever you try to hang something on the wall, the tape pulls the paint right off. The walls were already looking run down, and we really wanted this to be a place that encourages school pride and inspires those who play here – a place where everyone feels like they are part of something. This painting project has already made a big impact on the space,” Horn said. “We’re excited that playing in the Wade and Alan Houston gym will now be an even more memorable experience.”

Sherwin-Williams, with the help of Spradling’s Professional Coating Representative Kelsye Shell and District Manager Caroline Cooper, donated 60 gallons of paint to the project. Shell said the company was pleased to be involved in a project that enabled the company to make a positive impact on the community, especially alongside other local businesses.

“We were excited to be involved in this Paint it Forward project because we believe in making a difference in the community in which we work and live. As paint and color experts, we are confident in the performance and protection that our paints have to offer and we know how much color can positively transform a space,” Shell said. “We were happy to take part in this repaint because we believe that it is going to help revitalize the gymnasium. We hope that it has a great impact on the students and families of Knoxville Christian School.”

United Rentals Branch Manager Terry Hatcher said he was happy to donate the scissor lift for a week for the project, which would normally cost about $550.

“United Rentals is always pleased to help with community projects and will always want to be a community partner. We were happy to help with this Paint it Forward project,” Hatcher said.

In addition the school’s activities, Horn said the gym is used by outside community organizations about 200 days a year, so this project will have a larger community impact as well. The color scheme will be blue, silver and white. Horn said he and the school are so thankful for the community businesses who are coming together to make this project possible.

“Our school operates on a small budget and any large project like this has to come from donations or special fundraising efforts. We wouldn’t have been able to do something like this right now without the help of Fresh Coat, Sherwin-Williams and United Rental,” Horn said.

Paint It Forward was inspired by Eric Ascencio, previous co-owner of a Fresh Coat Painters franchise in Houston, Texas. Eric had made it his mission to be an inspiration for other cancer patients and to give back to those in his community, leaving behind a legacy when he lost his battle with the disease.

