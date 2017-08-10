***CONFERENCE SCHEDULE***

Tutorials: Monday, Sept. 18, 2017

Keynotes, Invited Talks, Paper Sessions and Panels: September 19-20, 2017

Since 1978 the IEEE Sarnoff Symposium has been bringing together leading experts from industry, universities, and

government and continues to grow as the premier forum for researchers, engineers, and business executives in the North East.

Through a series of keynote talks, invited talks, technical paper presentations, panel sessions, tutorial sessions, industry exhibits and poster sessions, IEEE Sarnoff Symposium 2017 will foster rich discussion between researchers, practitioners, and policy makers in academia, industry, government and user community to share findings on leading edge research, implementation experiences and challenges.

Despite a PACKED AGENDA, the symposium will allow ample time for networking during breaks and an evening cocktail reception on September 19th (Tuesday).

TUTORIALS

5G - Harish Viswanathan, Director, Nokia Bell Labs

Block Chains - Melanie Swan, MS Futures Group

Microwave Photonics - Nicholas Madamopoulos, Department of Hellenic Airforce Academy, Dekeleia, Greece

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Henning Schulzrinne, Professor, Columbia University

Radhika Venkatraman, SVP and CIO, Verizon

Thyagarajan Nandagopal, Program Director, National Science Foundation

Narayan B. Mandayam, Chair ECE Dept, Rutgers University

INVITED SPEAKERS

Jennifer Rexford, Professor, Princeton University

Robin Hillary Kravets, Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Raj Jain, Professor, Washington University in Saint Louis

Robert Howald, Vice President, Comcast

Oliver Spatscheck, Director, AT&T

Peter Mueller, IBM Zurich Research Laboratory

Gnanavelkandan Kathirvel, Director, AT&T

Mark Poletti, Director Wireless Technologies, CableLabs

Christopher Ferris, IBM Distinguished Engineer, CTO Open Technology

Walter Willinger, Chief Scientist, NIKSUN

Urs Muller, Chief Architect, NVIDIA

Sundeep Rangan, Director, NYU Wireless

Michael Langdon, Juniper Networks

David Snyder, 42TEK Inc

Thomas E. Motyka, Executive Director, New Jersey Innovation Institute

Miguel A. Dajer, Vice president Wireless, Huawei USA

Vikram Saksena, CTO, NetScout Systems

Narayan Menon, CTO, XCellAir

Kyle Ambert, Intel

Seong Hwan Kim, Systems Architect, Xilinx

Eugene Chai, NEC Laboratories America

Nagi Mahalingam, InterDigital Labs

TUTORIALS

5G - Harish Viswanathan, Director, Nokia Bell Labs

Block Chains - Melanie Swan, MS Futures Group

Microwave Photonics - Nicholas Madamopoulos, Department of Hellenic Airforce Academy, Dekeleia, Greece

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Tutorials: September 18, 2017

Keynotes, Invited Talks, Paper Sessions & Panels: September 19-20, 2017

SPONSOR

IEEE Princeton/Central Jersey Section

CO-SPONSORS

IEEE Communications Society

IEEE Region 1

IEEE Photonics Society

IEEE PCJS AP/ED/MTT Joint Chapter

IEEE North Jersey Section

IEEE New Jersey Coast Section

MEDIA SPONSOR

Light Reading

GENERAL CHAIR

Deepak Kataria, IPJunction Inc.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM CO-CHAIRS

Rudra Dutta, North Carolina State University

Vinod Vokkarane, University of Massachusetts Lowell

Anwar Walid, Nokia Bell Labs

PUBLICATIONS CHAIR

Jonathan Voris, NYIT

POSTER SESSION CHAIR

Wenjia Li, NYIT

WEBSITE CHAIR

Komlan Egoh, Stroz Friedberg

FINANCE CO-CHAIRS

Bala Prasanna, IEEE Region 1

Francis O'Connell, Skylink Technology Inc

PUBLICITY CO-CHAIRS

Juzi Zhao, University of Massachusetts Lowell

Ming Xia, LinkedIn

STEERING COMMITTEE

Ashutosh Dutta, AT&T

Roberto Rojas-Cessa, NJIT

Ziqian (Cecilia) Dong, NYIT

Deepak Kataria, IPJunction Inc