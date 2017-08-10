Newark, New Jersey (PRWEB) August 10, 2017
***CONFERENCE SCHEDULE***
Tutorials: Monday, Sept. 18, 2017
Keynotes, Invited Talks, Paper Sessions and Panels: September 19-20, 2017
Since 1978 the IEEE Sarnoff Symposium has been bringing together leading experts from industry, universities, and
government and continues to grow as the premier forum for researchers, engineers, and business executives in the North East.
Through a series of keynote talks, invited talks, technical paper presentations, panel sessions, tutorial sessions, industry exhibits and poster sessions, IEEE Sarnoff Symposium 2017 will foster rich discussion between researchers, practitioners, and policy makers in academia, industry, government and user community to share findings on leading edge research, implementation experiences and challenges.
Despite a PACKED AGENDA, the symposium will allow ample time for networking during breaks and an evening cocktail reception on September 19th (Tuesday).
TUTORIALS
5G - Harish Viswanathan, Director, Nokia Bell Labs
Block Chains - Melanie Swan, MS Futures Group
Microwave Photonics - Nicholas Madamopoulos, Department of Hellenic Airforce Academy, Dekeleia, Greece
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Henning Schulzrinne, Professor, Columbia University
Radhika Venkatraman, SVP and CIO, Verizon
Thyagarajan Nandagopal, Program Director, National Science Foundation
Narayan B. Mandayam, Chair ECE Dept, Rutgers University
INVITED SPEAKERS
Jennifer Rexford, Professor, Princeton University
Robin Hillary Kravets, Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Raj Jain, Professor, Washington University in Saint Louis
Robert Howald, Vice President, Comcast
Oliver Spatscheck, Director, AT&T
Peter Mueller, IBM Zurich Research Laboratory
Gnanavelkandan Kathirvel, Director, AT&T
Mark Poletti, Director Wireless Technologies, CableLabs
Christopher Ferris, IBM Distinguished Engineer, CTO Open Technology
Walter Willinger, Chief Scientist, NIKSUN
Urs Muller, Chief Architect, NVIDIA
Sundeep Rangan, Director, NYU Wireless
Michael Langdon, Juniper Networks
David Snyder, 42TEK Inc
Thomas E. Motyka, Executive Director, New Jersey Innovation Institute
Miguel A. Dajer, Vice president Wireless, Huawei USA
Vikram Saksena, CTO, NetScout Systems
Narayan Menon, CTO, XCellAir
Kyle Ambert, Intel
Seong Hwan Kim, Systems Architect, Xilinx
Eugene Chai, NEC Laboratories America
Nagi Mahalingam, InterDigital Labs
SPONSOR
IEEE Princeton/Central Jersey Section
CO-SPONSORS
IEEE Communications Society
IEEE Region 1
IEEE Photonics Society
IEEE PCJS AP/ED/MTT Joint Chapter
IEEE North Jersey Section
IEEE New Jersey Coast Section
MEDIA SPONSOR
Light Reading
GENERAL CHAIR
Deepak Kataria, IPJunction Inc.
TECHNICAL PROGRAM CO-CHAIRS
Rudra Dutta, North Carolina State University
Vinod Vokkarane, University of Massachusetts Lowell
Anwar Walid, Nokia Bell Labs
PUBLICATIONS CHAIR
Jonathan Voris, NYIT
POSTER SESSION CHAIR
Wenjia Li, NYIT
WEBSITE CHAIR
Komlan Egoh, Stroz Friedberg
FINANCE CO-CHAIRS
Bala Prasanna, IEEE Region 1
Francis O'Connell, Skylink Technology Inc
PUBLICITY CO-CHAIRS
Juzi Zhao, University of Massachusetts Lowell
Ming Xia, LinkedIn
STEERING COMMITTEE
Ashutosh Dutta, AT&T
Roberto Rojas-Cessa, NJIT
Ziqian (Cecilia) Dong, NYIT
Deepak Kataria, IPJunction Inc