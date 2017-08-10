LINET Makes Strong Entrance into U.S. Stretcher Market

“Stretchers represent a real pain point for hospitals based on their short life cycle and excessive pricing levels. In uncertain times like these, they are looking for a better value from a trusted partner. We are excited to meet this need.”

LINET, a leader in healthcare technology and a global supplier of hospital beds, announces their entrance into the highly complementary patient transport category with the new Sprint Stretcher series.

LINET continues to demonstrate their commitment to product innovation by designing high quality, durable products that are perfectly tailored to help the patient and medical staff. Two inventive features that are proprietary to the Sprint Stretcher series includes the FlexiDrive and the 2-in-1 IV and Drive. The revolutionary FlexiDrive suspension system provides comfortable transport for the patient especially while traveling over uneven surfaces. The 2-in-1 IV and Drive is a unique and sturdy handle design that is integrated into the IV poles at the head of the stretcher. These handles are designed with the caregiver in mind, in order to allow for a more ergonomic position while maneuvering the patient.

“With our great success in the U.S. market, our customers at the top healthcare systems continue to ask us what more we can do for them,” said Colin Bain, President and CEO of LINET Americas. “Stretchers represent a real pain point for hospitals based on their short life cycle and excessive pricing levels. In uncertain times like these, they are looking for a better value from a trusted partner. We are excited to meet this need.”

"We've been using LINET beds in our facility for many years, and we're excited LINET is bringing stretchers to the U.S. market,” stated Rhonda Hazey, Director of Supply Chain Management at Henry Ford Health System. “LINET continues to provide innovative products and services at a great price point."

About LINET

Founded in 1990, LINET is an international leader in healthcare technology with patient beds installed in over 100 countries. LINET offers a new and unique approach to the hospital bed market. LINET manufacturers innovative beds for the ICU and Medical-Surgical environments that promote patient and nurse safety, facilitate early mobilization, assist in better adherence to turning schedules, improve pain management and help reduce infection rates. LINET beds also come with an unprecedented 5-year warranty. The company’s U.S. headquarters is based in Charlotte, N.C. Please visit http://www.linetamericas.com for more information.

