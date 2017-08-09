ClearSpan Reveals Big Savings in End of Summer Sale

Whether these structures are used for vehicle and equipment storage, livestock housing, hay storage, a covered workspace or anything else, the savings encompasses some of ClearSpan’s most versatile building solutions.

ClearSpan Fabric Structures announced an End of Summer Sale that deeply discounts a number of the company’s most popular structures. These buildings will be available via the company’s parent website, FarmTek.com .

With the sale comes significant savings, and structures will be discounted over $3,700, while some buildings will be sold for as low as $2,149. Whether these structures are used for vehicle and equipment storage, livestock housing, hay storage, a covered workspace or anything else, the savings encompasses some of ClearSpan’s most versatile building solutions.

One popular deal is on the 14’ x 28’ SolarGuard Storage Master Building, which is being sold for $2,795. The structure’s cover is made from 12.5 oz., 24 mil fabric and comes with a 15 year warranty. The ultra-dependable frame is made from 14 gauge, triple-galvanized steel that is made in America.

Included in the sale are ClearSpan Freestanding buildings, which are sized at 20’ x 24’, 26’ x 36’, 20’ x 40’ and 38’ x 80’, and ClearSpan Pony Wall buildings, which are sized at 36’ x 96’ and 38’ x 80’. All of these structures feature a 12.5 oz., 24 mil cover that provides the utmost strength and durability. It reflects light, allowing the building to maintain a comfortable temperature year-round.

The frames for these structures are all built with 14 gauge, American-made steel that has been triple galvanized for a superior life. The Freestanding Buildings can be constructed on just about any surface, and the Pony Wall Building is designed to be built on wood posts or a foundation wall.

The End of Summer Sale will be offered until August 31st. To find out more about the sale and the buildings included, visit FarmTek.com .