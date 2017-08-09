Our number one goal is to improve student success and we believe the Unified Classroom will help us do that.

Pennsylvania’s Blue Mountain School District is expanding its partnership with PowerSchool to implement the award-winning Unified Classroom solution – one platform that combines assessment, analytics, student data, grading, instruction, and learning. The district expects to save thousands of dollars each year by eliminating the use of separate software solutions in the classroom, providing teachers, students, and parents with one seamless solution that saves time, promotes collaboration, and facilitates personalized instruction.

“When teachers are faced with having to use multiple software solutions in the classroom, it may be difficult to still make time to teach in a way that optimizes the learning process for all students,” stated John Rohrer, Coordinator of Student Information Systems at Blue Mountain School District. “We wanted a one-stop shop that would allow our teachers to manage student data, use a learning management system, and online assessment and analytics solution in one intuitive portal. The Unified Classroom does that and we are excited about having the opportunity to improve the instruction and learning experience for our school community.”

Prior to adopting PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom, teachers at Blue Mountain School District were using separate tools to manage student assessment. “We did not have one central source to create, deliver, and report on student assessments,” stated Rohrer. “With the Unified Classroom, we will have one centralized repository for all curriculum so teachers can leverage a wide variety of item banks and types, share resources, and assess student learning to adjust instruction accordingly.”

“Our district has been a PowerSchool Student Information System user since 2006,” added Rohrer. “We have seen PowerSchool’s growth and commitment to innovation and are excited about the investments they have made to make our jobs easier and more efficient. Our number one goal is to improve student success and we believe the Unified Classroom will help us do that.”

About Blue Mountain School District

The Blue Mountain School District is a mid-sized, rural public school district in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. Blue Mountain operates 5 schools for grades K – 12 with a district enrollment of 2680 students. The District is one of the 500 public school districts in Pennsylvania.

About PowerSchool Group LLC

PowerSchool is the leading K-12 education technology provider of solutions that improve the education experience for 100 million students, teachers, and parents in over 70 countries around the world. We provide the industry’s first Unified Classroom experience, empowering teachers with best-in-class, secure, and compliant online solutions, including student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, behavior, and special education case management. We streamline school office and administration operations with online solutions for student registration, school choice, and finance/HR/ERP. We drive student growth through digital classroom capabilities and engage families through real-time communications across any device. Visit https://www.powerschool.com/ to learn more.