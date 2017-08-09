The Nitrous Effect Names Meredith Goette VP, Client Solutions

Meredith Goette, VP, Client Solutions, The Nitrous Effect Goette will spearhead efforts across the agencies to ensure client satisfaction and alignment across the collective’s agency partners.

Nitrous Effect CEO Keith Alper names Meredith Goette Vice President, Client Solutions for the nationally recognized agency collective. Transitioning from her previous role as Senior Director, Business Solutions at UPBrand Collaborative, Meredith will now lead client initiatives and business development efforts for all Nitrous agencies.

In her new role, Goette will spearhead efforts across the agencies to ensure client satisfaction and alignment across the collective’s agency partners. Goette will continue leadership efforts to organize the collective and collaborate on behalf of existing clients as well as strategic new business opportunities.

Discussing the new role, Alper states, “Meredith already has solid experience not only within the Nitrous Effect agencies but in delivering consistent strategy and business solutions for clients. As we continue to grow rapidly across the U.S., Meredith is a strong asset to assess clients’ needs and identify the best solutions and resources to address those needs.”

To learn more about the Nitrous Effect’s client solutions, please visit nitrouseffect.com.

About the Nitrous Effect:

The Nitrous Effect is a powerful new agency model made up of senior-level specialists that solve complex brand challenges fast and more efficiently. Our unique approach brings together the best minds from across marketing disciplines to create integrated solutions for some of the world's leading brands like Carnival, Virgin and Southwest Airlines. The model is designed to reduce unnecessary costs, time and complications of managing multiple agency relationships.

For inquiries, please contact:

Meredith Goette

VP, Client Solutions

314.615.6517

mgoette(at)nitrouseffect(dot)com