This August Three Brothers Bakery is offering sweet relief from the heat for customers and their four-legged friends with special dog bone biscuits and large bone cakes. The bone cake is a large version of the treat, and both feature carrots, peanut butter, wheat and flour, making them the perfect, healthy treat for dogs. National Dog Day is Saturday, August 26 and the dog treats at Three Brothers Bakery are a fun, tasty alternative to other treats.

“Our homemade dog treats are a fun way for customers to show their love for their canine companions,” said Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker. “We consider our pets to be members of our family, and we hope to see a lot of customers visit the store to treat themselves and their dogs.”

Additionally, Three Brothers Bakery launched a “Barkday” Party social media contest where one lucky fan can win a “Barkday” Party on the bakery’s Washington Ave. patio. The party will feature a large bone cake, individual treats for the owners to take home with the pups, water and some of the bakery’s newly created lemonade sodas and iced tea offerings for dog owners. Customers can enter the contest by posting a photo of their dog on the bakery’s Facebook page, commenting on the post with a picture of their dog and why they deserve a "Barkday" Party by Friday, August 11. The bakery will pick their three favorites and let the fans decide by popular vote on the week of August 14.

About Three Brothers Bakery

The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and were preserved despite the family’s concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation, and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 12393 Kingsride Lane, and 4606 Washington Ave where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who just happen to be bakers.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation bakers produce mostly dairy-free breads and pastries, cookies, a full line of specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom birthday, special occasion, wedding and groom’s cakes using only the highest quality ingredients.

The Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie was named “the best mail order pecan pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine, bakery owner, Bobby Jucker competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge’ and has been seen on Food Network’s Outrageous Food. Three Brothers won “Best Mail-Order Pies 2012” from Bon Appetit, as well as Modern Baking’s “2013 Retail Bakery of the Year” and was part of The Knot’s “2010-2013 Best of Weddings” and “Hall of Fame” picks. Most recently, Three Brothers Bakery was named #11 in “America’s 50 Best Bakeries” by The Daily Meal, and was awarded the 2013 Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Business of the Year by the Houston division of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Three Brothers Bakery is a certified Woman-Owned Business through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and a State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business.

