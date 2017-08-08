Sandcastle's Reopening Day is Here

Sandcastle Waterpark We are overwhelmed by the support, help and understanding we have received from our sister parks, neighbors, guests and the community as a whole. We thank you all for your patience and we are excited to be open providing summer fun again!

Sandcastle is reopening after being closed for over a week due to an unusual summer flood! The park was affected by flooding from the Monongahela River on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. Although flooding is not unusual for Sandcastle, it is extremely rare in the summer seasons. In 28 years, this has only happened one other time 21 years ago.

Once the waters receded on Monday, a 60+ crew went straight to work on flood clean up. With pumps, fire hoses, pressure washers and boots, the Sandcastle team put in long days trying to get the park open as soon as possible. Each day, progress was made but the amount of work that needed to done kept the park closed for eight days. Every department including maintenance, grounds, food and beverage, lifeguards, guest service, grounds and group sales assisted to get the park back open.

Sandcastle’s sister parks, Idlewild and SoakZone as well as Kennywood, also assisted by offering free admission to all Sandcastle Season Passholders. Damian Dondero, General Manager of Sandcastle, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support, help and understanding we have received from our sister parks, neighbors, guests and the community as a whole. We thank you all for your patience and we are excited to be open providing summer fun again!”

Sandcastle will be accepting all 2017 tickets for the remainder of the operating season regardless if they had a restriction on them. For any guests for questions, please call 412-462-6666 x0.

Sandcastle is excited to be offering fifteen infamous waterslides, the wild Mon-Tsunami Wave Pool, the scenic Mushroom Pool, the relaxing Lazy River, the pint-sized Tad Pool, Wet Willie’s Waterworks and the Boardwalk with everyone’s food favorites like the world famous Potato Patch Fries again!

Sandcastle is open daily August 20. Sandcastle is also open the weekends of May 27-29, June 3-4, Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4. Gates open at 11AM. Admission is $35.99; senior (ages 55+) and guests 48" and under are $25.99. For Group Sales call 412.461.3694. Visit http://www.sandcastlewaterpark.com for more information.

About Sandcastle Waterpark and Palace Entertainment:

Sandcastle, set along a boardwalk overlooking the Monongahela River and a beautiful wooded hillside, offers fifteen waterslides, a Wave Pool, the scenic Mushroom Pool, the Lazy River, and two children’s areas that continue to keep guests of all ages cool all summer long! Sandcastle is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States. Palace Entertainment owns and operates eight water parks, six theme parks, two animal parks, and five family entertainment centers across 10 different states. For more information, please visit sandcastlewaterpark.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.