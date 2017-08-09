LiquidPixels Continues Double-Digit Growth

Don Frye, Director, LiquidPixels Customer Support

Customization and personalization are at the top of everyone’s mind when it comes to on-line commerce. As the leading provider of dynamic imaging solutions, LiquidPixels continues its growth to meet our customers needs and to raise the bar online product customization.

“As LiquidPixels continues its trend of double-digit growth, we need to stay ahead of the curve by adding staff to support areas key to the success of our customers,” said Marc Spencer, LiquidPixels co-founder and CTO. “I enjoy seeing all areas of the company grow as the company expands its customer base.”

The most recent addition to LiquidPixels is Don Frye, the new Director of Customer Support. He brings new ideas and insight to a well-established team with more than 15 years of experience. With his background in technical support and demonstrated leadership, LiquidPixels is excited for what Don will add to the team. His efforts will continue to make LiquidPixels customers successful with our enterprise solutions.

LiquidPixels Customer Support is just one of several behind-the-scenes teams that works to ensure our customers success. With white-gloved service from Customer Support, technical training for creating LiquiFire Image Chains, and our expanding partner program, LiquidPixels offers more solutions and services at a better cost than any other dynamic imaging provider.

About LiquidPixels

LiquidPixels leads the imaging revolution. Built on open standards, the LiquiFire Dynamic Imaging Solutions integrate into existing Web and workflow environments, enhancing product creation and visualization, while reducing production costs. LiquidPixels makes its patented technology available as a hosted service or via on-site enterprise servers with solutions that may be tailored to each customer’s unique needs. Find out more at LiquidPixels.com.