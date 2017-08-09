Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting Acquires Clinical Benchmarking

“We are excited about the addition of the Clinical Benchmarking team. In addition to their tremendous talent and proven track record, they share our core values and align with our culture,” said Anthony Long, Principal, Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting.

Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting, a national healthcare consulting firm based in Denver, Colorado providing strategic planning, physician compensation and business valuation, compliance, coding, operational and transactional support services for hospitals, health systems and physician groups, acquired Clinical Benchmarking, a national healthcare consulting firm specializing in guaranteed expense reductions focused on physician preference item and facility reporting.

With a strong history focused primarily on orthopedic and neurosciences supplies management, Clinical Benchmarking will broaden Pinnacle’s current cardiovascular supply chain capabilities. This addition of nationally recognized talent and expertise expands the value Pinnacle can bring to both current and new clients around expense reduction, gainsharing, hospital quality and efficiency program development.

“We are thrilled to integrate our experience and resources with a larger organization that can expand our reach to a broader client base while remaining true to our vision of exceptional service and long-term client value,” said Girard Senn, Director, Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting (Founder, Clinical Benchmarking).

The natural alignment this opportunity presents resulted in the Clinical Benchmarking team joining Pinnacle, providing for a continuity of client services. Through this transaction, significant industry knowledge and insight will be added to Pinnacle’s growing team of healthcare experts at all levels including directors, managers, consultants and analysts.

“We are excited about the addition of the Clinical Benchmarking team. In addition to their proven track record, they share our core values and align with our culture,” said Anthony Long, Principal, Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting. “The acquisition of Clinical Benchmarking will allow Pinnacle to continue to expand and evolve services, while providing clients with excellent service and deep expertise.”

About Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting

Founded in 1998, Denver-based Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting (PHC) provides a broad range of strategic, financial and operational services to hospitals, health systems, physician groups and other health care organizations to improve clinical and business performance and long-term sustainability.

A trusted advisor to hundreds of hospitals and health organizations around the country, PHC specializes in business and compensation valuation services, service line strategy and physician alignment, cost reduction and operations improvement, physician practice management and compensation planning, medical billing, coding and compliance support. Learn more at AskPHC.com.