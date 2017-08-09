TurnKey Vacation Rentals Opens 11 New Offices

TurnKey Vacation Rentals

TurnKey Vacation Rentals, the third-largest vacation rental management company in the United States, has opened 11 new offices over the past several months to provide professional management services in the fast-growing vacation rental industry.

The technology-enabled company, supported by its local in-market teams, also announces it delivers its services for vacation rental owners at an 18 percent commission, much lower than traditional property managers.

TurnKey’s expansion includes these new markets: Florida Keys, Fort Myers and Naples, Fla., Asheville, N.C.; Hilton Head, S.C.; Winter Park, Colo., Central Oregon Coast; Maui and Oahu, Hawaii; and Central Coast and Monterey Bay, Calif.

The following hospitality and property management experts have joined the TurnKey team:

● Julie Pond, General Manager, Florida Keys

● Andrea Locke, General Manager, Fort Myers and Naples

● Nate Thompson, Asheville

● Cindee Schirmer, General Manager, Hilton Head

● Alicia Lesmann, General Manager, Winter Park

● Brian Butler, General Manager, Central Oregon Coast

● Michael Van Liew, General Manager, Maui and Oahu

● Kathy Kelly, General Manager, Central Coast of California

● Wes Walker, General Manager, Monterey Bay

“TurnKey continues to add offices in popular travel destinations to help owners of vacation rental homes generate more income, take care of their homes, and save time and money while also ensuring guests have a superior experience,” says TurnKey CEO T.J. Clark. “Our service is built on our high-tech and high-touch offerings – our technologies allow us to deliver better property management very cost effectively, while our general managers and local teams provide personal, high-touch service.”

Offering a better return on investment to owners, TurnKey charges 18 percent commission, while traditional property managers charge 25 percent to 50 percent commission.

By leveraging technology, TurnKey offers significant value to owners, including an Owner Dashboard that provides real-time financial information such as past and future revenue, payments, taxes, and expenses. TurnKey also provides technology that tracks maintenance and cleaning visits, professional property listings with comprehensive photos and detailed descriptions of amenities, extensive marketing of vacation rental homes on more than 50 rental websites, and local staff and licensed vendors to handle maintenance and professional cleaning.

TurnKey currently manages more than 2,300 vacation rental homes in 43 markets. Established in 2013 by vacation rental, travel and online company veterans, TurnKey employs more than 350 people.

