CREDIT: Dennis Hill https://www.flickr.com/photos/fontplaydotcom/504443770/ In your opinion, what is the world's greatest challenge, and how does it affect your local community and/or the world? What are the ethical issues involved and how can we work together to overcome this problem?

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs announces its ninth annual International Essay Contest, open to teachers and students anywhere in the world.

From climate change, to refugees, to terrorism, many of the greatest problems facing us in the 21st century transcend national borders. All involve ethical issues, such as fairness, rights, and responsibilities.

What is the world's greatest challenge, and how does it affect the local community and/or the world? What are the ethical issues involved and how can we work together to overcome this problem?

ESSAY TOPIC: What is the greatest ethical challenge facing the world today?

CONTEST REQUIREMENTS:

Style: Op-ed style (not academic, footnoted papers)

Length: 1,000 to 1,500 words

Format: Blog post on http://www.globalethicsnetwork.org.

English language entries only.

Limit: One entry per person.

This competition is open to teachers and students of all nationalities.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

All teachers, at whatever level, are eligible.

All students, from high school students through graduate students, are eligible. Non-students are automatically disqualified.

Collaborative essays between students and teachers are welcome.

Previous winners and honorable mentions are not eligible.

HOW TO ENTER:

1. Join the free Global Ethics Network (GEN) website: http://www.globalethicsnetwork.org.

2. Read the full contest details here: http://www.globalethicsnetwork.org/profiles/blogs/international-student-teacher-essay-contest-2017-the-world-s-grea

COMPETITION DEADLINE: December 31, 2017

The essays are judged in three categories: teachers and graduate students; undergraduate students; and high school students.

ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL

Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. Go to http://www.carnegiecouncil.org.