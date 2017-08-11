Our company’s founders come from Education, so we have a strong sense of what administrators and educators really want and need in order to do their jobs.

Harris School Solutions (HSS), the premier provider of technology solutions for K-12 districts, charter schools, and Continuing Education programs across North America, has acquired JR3 WebSmart, LLC, creator of an innovative software that combines a School Business Management system with a Student Information system, all in a single solution.

Founded by retired superintendents and educators, JR3 has infused its team’s unique perspectives and hands-on experiences into its product line which is highlighted by the WebSmart and JDox software solutions.

WebSmart combines back-office School Business Management tools with a Student Information system (SIS) to allow separate departments within schools and districts to work together more easily and accurately, while JDox pushes the envelope by simplifying digital document storage – and retrieval – to raise user-friendly organization methods to new heights.

By acquiring the Waco, Texas-based school software company, HSS not only adds to its separate rosters of SIS software and Enterprise Resource Planners (ERPs), but also it will be able to further integrate its two lines to enhance user experience for current and future clients alike.

According to Tim Fitzgerald, Senior EVP of HSS, “Bringing JR3 into our system is going to have a significant positive effect all the way around. If you look just at JDox alone, we’ll be able to offer this new and incredibly helpful tool to our current clients, and incorporate the technology into our current and future software products to generate new business with our integrable solutions. It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to exploring all the possibilities that can benefit everyone involved.”

Likewise, Managing Partner of JR3 Robert Clemons shares Fitzgerald’s vision of unified success, saying, “Our company’s founders come from Education, so we have a strong sense of what administrators and educators really want and need in order to do their jobs. From working with the HSS team and all the conversations we’ve had to this point, it’s clear that they get it, too. This will be an opportunity for us to have a bigger effect on the market and serve more needs for more clients. I for one can’t wait.”

