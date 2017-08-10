In order to track trends in the occurrence of cancer in North America, every newly diagnosed cancer case is reported to a population-based state, provincial or territorial cancer registry where statistics are compiled in a standard format so that we may make comparisons across geographical areas and over time. The North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR) annually reviews data from member registries to assure the quality, accuracy, and completeness of cancer incidence data. Each year, NAACCR evaluates cancer incidence data for the most recent data year, based on predetermined objective and independent registry certification criteria.

In 2017, cancer incidence data for cancer cases diagnosed in 2014 for the 70 population-based cancer registries were evaluated as part of the certification program. Nine Canadian (8 Provinces and 1 territory) and 55 U.S. registries (48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 4 metropolitan and 1 regional registry) were certified by NAACCR. The percentage of the North American population that is covered by high quality certified registries for 2017 is approximately 94%. A complete list of the North American certified registries can be found here: https://www.naaccr.org/certified-registries/. Achieving NAACCR certification is a considerable accomplishment and represents months of diligent effort to ensure the quality and reliability of North American cancer data. Data collected by member registries form the backbone of the cancer surveillance system supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Cancer Institute and public health agencies in Canada. The cancer data form the basis of North American cancer statistics and estimates, and are integral to countless cancer research studies.

Established in 1987, the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, Inc. (NAACCR) is a collaborative umbrella organization for cancer registries, governmental agencies, professional organizations, and private groups in North America interested in enhancing the quality and use of cancer registry data. Its goal is to set standards and build consensus for the collection of uniform cancer data across the continent. All state and provincial central cancer registries in the United States and Canada are members.