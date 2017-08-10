“Our employees have a heart for giving – they give their time as well as their resources,” said Attorney and Farrin shareholder, Tara Williams.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin recently made 373 bagged lunches and decorated lunch bags for the Urban Ministries of Durham.

After learning that the Urban Ministries of Durham needed meal donations, employees at James Scott Farrin set out to do what they could to make and deliver as many meals as they could in one day.

The firm’s Social Services Committee purchased food and other supplies, while dozens of employees used their lunch hour to help make sandwiches, decorate bags with inspirational sayings, and assemble meals in the bags.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin works closely with the Urban Ministries of Durham in many areas of donation, and this is the second consecutive year employees have gathered together to assemble lunches for the non-profit organization.

The Urban Ministries of Durham provides food, shelter, clothing, and other forms of support to nearly 6,000 underprivileged community members each year. The organization has only two main resources for food – the Community Café and the Food Pantry. The assembled meals and decorated lunch bags were donated to the Community Café, which is open every day and provides an average of 712 meals daily.

Community and civic service are encouraged at James Scott Farrin, and employees participate in a wide variety of charitable projects on and off the clock. Some of these include book drives, bake sales, and food and clothing drives held at the firm.

Attorney and Farrin shareholder, Tara Williams, who is head of the firm’s Social Services Committee said, “Our employees have a heart for giving – they give their time as well as their resources.”

