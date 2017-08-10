iTEDIUM Announces New Satellite Office in the Tampa Bay Area

iTEDIUM Logo "Opening an office in Tampa is just one of the many actions we are taking to ensure that we meet our customers' needs and invest in the right people and places," adds Robert Meyers

Leading innovator in benefits administration technology, iTEDIUM, is announcing the opening of a satellite office in Tampa, Florida. Headquartered in Overland Park, KS, iTEDIUM looked to the Tampa Bay region as a way to reach out to new and underserved markets in the southeast.

The new satellite office will focus mainly on sales and marketing while operations, administration, customer service and technology services will continue to be housed in Overland Park.

“By expanding our footprint, we are taking steps to improve the effectiveness of our marketing communications and sales efforts to the southeastern United Sates and beyond while getting a new perspective on the needs of customers,” says Robert Meyers, President and CEO of iTEDIUM.

“We chose Tampa for many reasons one of which was the ability to continue recruiting staff that are as diverse as our customers,” added Meyers.

ABOUT iTEDIUM®

iTEDIUM has been an innovator in web-based employee benefits administration service since 2001; integrating proven technology-driven processes and programs into the work streams of the organizations we serve. Our clients represent a wide range of companies and organizations, from small employers to large public entities and third-party administrators. Regardless of an organization’s size, iTEDIUM has a benefit-administration solution to meet their needs:



COBRAGuard® - “The Most Affordable, Efficient and Comprehensive Solution for COBRA Administration”

EESe – “A Benefit Eligibility and Enrollment System that Works”

Harmoney – “Correcting Mistakes Before They Strike Your Bottom Line”

Emeritus – “Built to Help Those Who Helped Build the Future"

Our goal is to help employers save time and money and improve service while minimizing risk and liability. We currently service more than 3,000 accounts located in all 50 states. iTEDIUM’s corporate headquarters is based in Overland Park, KS with a sales and marketing center in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit http://www.iTEDIUM.com.