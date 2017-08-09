Saturna Capital Launches Clean Shares for Two Sextant Mutual Funds

In the changing environment for investment products and uncertainty around the Department of Labor’s Fiduciary rule, Saturna prioritizes investors’ best interest,” says Saturna Capital’s CEO, Jane Carten.

Saturna Capital Corporation (Saturna), investment adviser to the Sextant, Saturna Sustainable, and Amana Mutual Funds, announces the launch of Z Shares for the Sextant Growth (SGZFX) and Sextant International Funds (SIFZX). The Z class shares are a lower-cost option with no sales loads and distribution or service fees (known as 12b-1 fees).

With the launch of the new shares, all of Saturna’s mutual funds now have a Clean share option for professional and individual investors. “Our Clean shares offering is intended to meet the growing demand for lower costs and fee transparency in the mutual fund industry. In the changing environment for investment products and uncertainty around the Department of Labor’s Fiduciary rule, Saturna prioritizes investors’ best interest,” says Saturna Capital’s CEO, Jane Carten.

The Z shares differ from Investor shares with lower expense ratios, potentially different distributions, different Net Asset Values (NAV) and returns, and different ticker symbols. The investment objective of each fund and minimum investment amounts remain the same. Shareholders of both funds were automatically moved to the new share class on July 11th unless otherwise requested.

“As a values-based investing firm, Saturna maintains a ‘clean culture’ in all aspects of the business and the Z share launch is part of that focus. This practice includes our Malaysian subsidiary, which recently launched a global, sustainable equity fund with an innovative fee structure for that market, with low and transparent fees,” says Carten. “We’ve always strived to offer only the best investment opportunities and match those sound investments with superior customer service.”

ABOUT SEXTANT MUTUAL FUNDS

The Sextant Mutual Funds http://www.sextantfunds.com/, which offer equity and fixed-income strategies, were formed in 1995 and provide basic elements to build a low-expense, balanced investment program emphasizing a value approach to investing. They advocate ethical investing and consider environmental, social, and corporate governance issues during the investment selection process.

The Growth Fund and International Fund invest primarily in stocks, the Short-Term Bond Fund and Bond Income Fund invest in bonds, the Core Fund invests in both stocks and bonds, and the Global High Income Fund invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, and bonds. All Sextant Funds seek tax-efficiency for their shareowners and reduced trading expenses by limiting portfolio trading.

The Sextant Funds intend to comply with the concept of Clean shares as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Clean shares are characterized by a lack any ongoing distribution expenses, sub-transfer agency, or recordkeeping fees, and that financial intermediaries transact shares solely on an agency basis. When you purchase Clean shares through a financial intermediary, such as a broker-dealer or financial adviser, you may be charged a transaction fee or commission to purchase the shares.

ABOUT SATURNA CAPITAL CORPORATION

Saturna Capital Corporation https://www.saturna.com/, established in 1989 in Bellingham, Washington, USA, is a private, employee-owned, investment adviser with US$3.3 billion in assets under management, providing investment advisory services to mutual funds, institutions, businesses, individuals, and endowments.

Please consider an investment’s objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain this and other important information about the Sextant Mutual Funds in a current prospectus or summary prospectus, please visit http://www.sextantfunds.com or call toll free 1-800-728-8762. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Distributed by Saturna Brokerage Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saturna Capital Corporation, investment adviser to the Sextant Mutual Funds.

The Growth Fund may invest in smaller companies, which involve higher investment risks in that they often have limited product lines, markets and resources, or their securities may trade less frequently and have greater price fluctuation than those of larger companies.

The International Fund involves risks not typically associated with investing in US securities. These include fluctuations in currency exchange rates, less public information about securities, less governmental market supervision, and lack of uniform financial, social, and political standards.

The Core Fund involves the risks of both equity and debt investing, although it seeks to mitigate these risks by maintaining a widely diversified portfolio that includes domestic stocks, foreign stocks, short and long-term bonds, and money market instruments.

Investment in the Global High Income Fund entails the risks of both equity and debt securities, although it seeks to mitigate these risks through a widely diversified portfolio that includes foreign and domestic stocks and bonds. Issuers of high-yield securities are generally not as strong financially as those issuing higher quality securities. Investments in high-yield securities can be speculative in nature. High-yield bonds may have low or no ratings and may be considered “junk bonds.”

The risks inherent in the Short-Term Bond and Bond Income Funds depend primarily on the terms and quality of the obligations in their portfolios, as well as on bond market conditions. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall. When interest rates fall, bond prices rise. Bonds with longer maturities (such as those held by the Bond Income Fund) usually are more sensitive to interest rate changes than bonds with shorter maturities (such as those held by the Short-Term Bond Fund). The Funds entail credit risk, which is the possibility that a bond will not be able to pay interest or principal when due. If the credit quality of a bond is perceived to decline, investors will demand a higher yield, which means a lower price on that bond to compensate for the higher level of risk.