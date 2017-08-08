SellerActive Named BigCommerce Certified Partner

SellerActive shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers

SellerActive today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 50,000 BigCommerce customers access to SellerActive’s e-commerce software including order management and repricing tool. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate SellerActive’s e-commerce software through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"We are excited to offer this built out partnership and integration to our sellers," said Jason Harra, CEO, and co-founder, at SellerActive. "SellerActive’s relationship with BigCommerce is perfect for furthering our customer's growth. We are excited to bring our powerful multichannel management and repricing software to more BigCommerce customers.."

BigCommerce provides e-commerce businesses with the tools they need to develop, launch, and maintain an online store. When SellerActive users integrate with BigCommerce, they gain access to easy-to-use software for managing orders from their online store and from multiple online marketplaces simultaneously, including Amazon, eBay, and more

“Our partnership with SellerActive further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, senior vice president of corporate development for BigCommerce. “ SellerActive shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we

look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.selleractive.com/e-commerce-integrations/bigcommerce-platform

