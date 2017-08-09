MIPS Demystified It is crucial that New Jersey physicians and their practices understand these regulations and the requirements for participation under the MIPS track.

Conventus Inter-Insurance Exchange today announced the launch of a new educational series of webinars and podcasts to help New Jersey medical practices navigate the Quality Payment Program (QPP), which is reforming Medicare reimbursement for all clinicians. The series, entitled “MIPS Demystified,” focuses on the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), as it is the Medicare track that many clinicians will decide to participate in.

Medicare’s QPP, part of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA), has changed the way Medicare reimburses clinicians. With the focus on quality care and significant reporting requirements that began in 2017, the financial impact can be substantial, both positive and negative. The goal of this webinar/podcast series is to guide physicians and their practices through the transition to the new regulations. The series is presented by Carolyn Hoitela, Director of Practice Management at Conventus.

“It is crucial that New Jersey physicians and their practices understand these regulations and the requirements for participation under the MIPS track,” Hoitela said. “The care they are providing now needs to be reflected in their evidence-based and practice-specific quality data, as this will affect their Medicare reimbursement in 2019 and beyond. This series breaks down these complex new regulations into clear, easy to understand language and guidance that physicians and their practices can put into practice immediately. To reach more of the state’s medical community, we’re making the first two episodes available free to ALL New Jersey physicians and their practices.”

This series, available as webinars and as audio-only podcasts, uses short, 10-15 minute episodes designed to fit a medical professional’s busy schedule. The first two episodes of this series are available now for ALL New Jersey physicians and the members of their practice.

Topics include:



An Introduction to MIPS

Who is Eligible for Participating in MIPS

MIPS Performance Categories

MIPS Scoring Methodology

Improvement Activities

To view the webinars or listen to the podcasts, visit https://www.conventusnj.com/educational-series.aspx

