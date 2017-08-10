Valerie Silveira, award winning author of “Still Standing After All The Tears,” will host her first STILL STANDING LIVE! Event Sept. 9, 2017 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Valerie’s message of hope to women struggling with life’s challenges will be energizing, and uplifting. These events are the foundation of a sisterhood that was born out of tragedy, but has transformed into triumph.

Already followed by thousands of women who look to her for encouragement online, Valerie is taking her online community and bringing it offline to support women around the country.

“I want to encourage the women at these events to become women of courage who inspire others to stand up - to be the woman others can look to for courage and strength,” said Valerie Silveira. “You will laugh, you will cry, but mostly you will be empowered to start living again. This is going to be an explosive day of encouragement, inspiration and empowerment. You will not leave the same as when you walked in the door.”

REGISTRATION: http://www.stillstandinglive.com

Includes Lunch & Free Parking

About Valerie

From 2001 to 2014, Valerie would cope with her daughter’s addiction. She would face the heartbreaking reality that her daughter was a heroin addict, and the painful truth that she was powerless to save her from her Addiction Beast. On August 28, 2016, her worst fear came true – her precious daughter was killed. Once again, she had to find the courage to stand up and fight -- this time with a hole in her heart. Today, she fights even harder to help others, this time with her Jamie’s spirit by her side. (Before her death, Valerie chose to call her daughter “Jordan”) Learn more at http://www.valeriesilveira.com.