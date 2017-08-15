Shweiki presents a new webinar featuring strategies for conducting the most effective buyer-persona interviews to better target customers Asking the right questions and employing certain interview techniques can help garner the most thorough and reliable answers so that companies can build effective buyer personas. Past News Releases RSS 3 Ways Buyer Personas Can Improve...

Maintaining a Human Marketing...

12 Reasons to Switch Printers Now:...

In this new webinar, Shweiki Media teams up with marketing expert Adele Revella of the Buyer Persona Institute to present tips for conducting effective buyer-persona interviews, and details on the right questions to ask to get relevant answers.

For those unfamiliar, buyer-persona interviews are conversational interviews in which marketing analysts learn about the factors that influenced a purchasing decision. Asking the right questions and employing certain interview techniques can help garner the most thorough and reliable answers so that companies can build effective buyer personas and better target their approach to potential buyers.

Experts recommend giving at least ten buyer persona interviews to customers in order to get more information and to get a good read on the market. These interviews are often given to individuals who are responsible for making the ultimate decision on a purchase, as well as to individuals who largely influence a purchasing decision. However, the interviews are often not given to individuals who are part of the same company.

This webinar includes a list of 17 key questions for interviewers to draw upon during a buyer-persona interview, as well as useful interview techniques to draw out the best, most useful answers possible from interview subjects.

The webinar is available on Shweiki's YouTube channel and, with an accompanying blog, on shweiki.com. Click here to watch the webinar now.

About Shweiki Media:

Shweiki Media’s mission has always been to help publishers improve by providing the most profitable, hassle-free printing experience possible. This includes guaranteeing the highest quality product, exceptional customer service, world-class communication, an on-time guarantee, and no surprises– whether printing magazines, postcards, flyers or anything else.

As a printer and publisher, Shweiki Media also believes that this hassle-free experience includes making their clients better. Utilizing relationships with industry experts, Shweiki Media strives to educate clients and help them thrive in the exciting world of publishing–while having lots of fun along the way!

For more great info from and about Shweiki Media, please check out our blog at shweiki.com/blog (and sign up for our free weekly expert webinars) and subscribe to our Youtube Channel at youtube.com/shweikimedia. You can also follow us @ShweikiMedia and “like” us at Facebook.com/shweikimedia

About Adele Revella:

Adele is CEO of Buyer Persona Institute and author of Buyer Personas: How to Gain Insight into Your Customer’s Expectations, Align your Marketing Strategies, and Win More Business (Wiley 2015), recently named a Top 5 Business Book by Fortune Magazine. Adele’s unique perspective derives from decades of experience as a sales and marketing executive, trainer, researcher and entrepreneur.