Qualis Health Launches Quality Payment Program Resource Center

Qualis Health, one of the nation's leading population health management organizations, has launched a Quality Payment Program (QPP) resource center featuring online tools and resources and a telephonic helpdesk. The resource center is a part of Qualis Health’s work to help practices and eligible clinicians in Idaho and Washington prepare for and participate in the new Quality Payment Program, established by the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA).

The online resource center is designed to be a comprehensive destination for all QPP needs. It includes a variety of helpful tools and resources, quick links to important QPP websites and information, and a curated list of upcoming QPP learning events. Featured Qualis Health QPP tools include:



An interactive toolkit that dives into the details of the Quality Payment Program and the Medicare Merit-based Incentive System (MIPS), providing a step-by-step process for success.

The MIPS Minute video podcast series that features 11 brief episodes to help clinicians prepare for and understand the requirements of the QPP.

An online readiness assessment that allows clinicians to determine where they stand in preparation for QPP participation.

A MIPS calculator that estimates a practice’s MIPS final score and offers valuable information to help the practice target quality measures and improvement activities.

"This significant change in the Medicare payment system can appear to be complex, and launching our resource center is an important step in our commitment to helping practices succeed. What’s more, we are here to provide direct technical assistance for practices across Idaho and Washington,” said Jonathan Sugarman, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Qualis Health. “For eligible clinicians, it’s important to get started in the 2017 performance year, as it can have long-term impact in terms of potential incentives in future years.”

The Qualis Health QPP Resource Center has is funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and is coordinated locally with the region’s leading provider associations, including the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, Idaho Hospital Association, Idaho Medical Association, Washington Academy of Family Physicians, Washington State Hospital Association, and Washington State Medical Association.

In addition to the QPP online resource center, Qualis Health also provides practices in Idaho and Washington with customized technical assistance that includes regular office hours and webinars, monthly program updates, strategic MIPS planning and access to a QPP helpdesk.

For a full list of technical assistance offerings, and to view our tools and resources, visit the QPP online resource center at http://www.Medicare.QualisHealth.org/QPP. To contact our team of QPP experts, email QPP(at)qualishealth.org or call 877-560-2618.

About Qualis Health

Qualis Health is one of the nation’s leading population health management organizations, and a leader in improving care delivery and patient outcomes, working with clients throughout the public and private sector to advance the quality, efficiency and value of healthcare for millions of Americans every day. We deliver solutions to ensure that our partners transform the care they provide, with a focus on process improvement, care management and effective use of health information technology. For more information, visit http://www.QualisHealth.org.

This material was prepared by Qualis Health, the Quality Payment Program for Small, Underserved Rural Support (SURS) and the Medicare Quality Innovation Network – Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) for Idaho and Washington, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ID/WA-D1-QH-3023-07-17