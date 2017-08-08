Nerissa McNaughton, owner of Alberta life insurance brokerage, Reassured For Life (reassured.ca), promotes an education-focused approach.

“I don’t want my clients to feel pressured into a decision to purchase life insurance,” says McNaughton. “I want them to feel empowered, and this means knowing their options, knowing why I recommend a particular carrier, and understanding their risks. It means paying attention to their budget, to their concerns, and letting them know about important things in their policy, like renewal or conversion dates, in advance. My clients know I am on their side, helping them get the peace of mind they deserve, without ever feeling pressured into purchasing something they don’t understand.”

McNaughton’s education-first approach to informing clients about their life insurance options stems from her personal interactions with the industry long before she became a broker.

“I’m at the place in my life where my friends and colleagues are concerned about protecting their families and livelihoods with life insurance, but, time and time again, I kept seeing that they would avoid the whole issue due to misinformation, pressure or just plain fear. I’ve seen people with health conditions that don’t even try for a policy because they assume they will be denied. Knowing about the many new and varied policies on the market that are designed to cover more people, regardless of health and age, and seeing my peers go without coverage out of fear, misinformation and procrastination, were a few of the reasons I decided to become a broker. Now, I’m in a qualified position to spread the word that life, health and accident insurance in Alberta are nothing to be afraid of, and peace of mind is just a call or email away.”

McNaughton decided to become a broker with access to all the life insurance carriers in Alberta rather than an agent of one single company so she could maximize her clients’ options. She also works remotely with clients, taking advantage of her carriers’ e-applications, and meets clients in person.

To learn more about your life insurance options in a comfortable and empowering way, email nerissa@reassured.ca, and visit http://www.reassured.ca. Keep up with the latest life insurance news by visiting the Reassured For Life blog at http://www.reassured.ca/blog, and see how much you can save on life insurance with the instant term quote tool at http://www.reassured.ca/get-a-free-term-life-insurance-quote.

About Reassured For Life

Not knowing where the money is going to come from for you and your family if you become disabled, develop a critical illness, have an accident while travelling or if you pass away is a nagging stress in the back of your mind that you just don’t need. Having a small business that is vulnerable to the loss of a key person is stressful. Not having an affordable health benefit plan for the employees of your small business creates unnecessary turnover. All of these problems – and more – are eased with the reassurance of life, health, accident, sickness and small business insurance. Contact me today for free advice and a consultation. We’ll chat, and you’ll get honest, practical advice and no-obligation quotes.

Contact Details:

Nerissa McNaughton

Edmonton, AB

Phone: 780-918-0848

Source: Reassured For Life

###