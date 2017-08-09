BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy (BioPlus), one of the nation’s leading innovative specialty pharmacies, announces that it can dispense Mavyret™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) manufactured by AbbVie. Mavyret received FDA approval on August 3, 2017 as a once-daily treatment for chronic infection of genotypes 1-6 of the hepatitis C virus.

“For many years, our specialty pharmacy has been involved in treating patients with hepatitis C; one of the stand-out differences with this new medication is that Mavyret is pan-genotype, meaning it can be used by nearly all (95%) hepatitis C patients,” says Stephen Vogt, Pharm.D., President and CEO of BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy. “Not only are most people able to take Mavyret, but the data indicates an overall 98% cure rate, which means treatment-naïve patients now have another highly effective treatment option that works in just eight weeks.”

The FDA approval for Mavyret came after data from nine studies, involving more than 2,300 patients, showed cure rates of 92-100%. Mavyret earned approval as an 8-week pan-genotypic treatment for patients without cirrhosis who are treatment naïve, although it can also be used by patients who have chronic kidney disease. Mavyret could also be appropriate for patients with compensated cirrhosis or patients who previously failed a direct-acting antiviral medication.

Mavyret is a ribavirin-free oral treatment that contains a combination of glecaprevir and pibrentasvir.

About BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy is a leading independent, national specialty pharmacy and the first and only specialty pharmacy to offer a two-hour turnaround from referral to patient acceptance. Our company celebrates 28 years of innovative excellence in specialty pharmacy, working closely with payers and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with prescribers to get prompt treatment for patients, and directly supporting our patients nationwide to achieve optimal health outcomes. We provide a complete range of specialty services, including for hepatitis C, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other complex, chronic conditions. BioPlus, a privately-held, pharmacist-owned company based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, is accredited by URAC, VIPPS, and ACHC with a Distinction in Oncology.

