insightsoftware.com and OneVision today announced a strategic partnership, combining the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) advisory expertise of OneVision with Hubble, insightsoftware.com’s integrated Reporting, Analytics, and Planning Suite, to provide value and guidance to their respective customers.

Hubble is an integrated corporate performance management solution that is tailored to meet the specific needs of companies in multiple industries including manufacturing and distribution, real estate, oil and gas and many more. OneVision has a long history in providing EPM and ERP implementation, training and advisory services. OneVision’s Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) services include a Plan – Build – Run model which drives business performance by integrating key lead and lag KPIs with easy to use role-based dashboards.

A key aspect of the OneVision solution is an EPM workshop. This workshop is a focused one day customer engagement where participants learn how to create lead and lag metrics and key performance indicators for their business with the power of the Hubble suite. “Our EPM workshops are tailor-made for companies of any industry,” said Hiren Deliwala, EPM Director, OneVision. “We are excited to work with Hubble customers who possess a keen desire to learn best practices and strategies for implementing the solution across their organization, and reap maximum benefit from their investment.”

“We’re excited that OneVision is part of our growing community of world-renowned consulting partners,” said Alwyn Welch , Executive Chairman of insightsoftware.com. “Together with our dedicated in-house services team, our customers will have a much wider team of advisors who are invested in their success. OneVision’s significant consulting expertise will not only facilitate faster Hubble implementations for our customers, but will help ensure that our customers’ business objectives are immediately aligned with the power that Hubble brings to their organization.”

About OneVision

OneVision is a business and technology consulting firm specializing in Enterprise solutions. As a North American Hubble systems integrator for reporting, analytics and planning, OneVision has a long proven record of success with an extensive network of consultants and partners teamed to enable our client’s to achieve their vision. To learn more about OneVision, visit http://www.onevision-consulting.com.

About Hubble by insightsoftware.com

Hubble by insightsoftware.com is an integrated corporate performance management solution tailored to meet the specific needs of companies in multiple industries. Hubble customers can manage, analyze and predict real-time ERP and other data to affect business outcomes and drive growth. To see how Hubble’s solutions for reporting, analytics and planning power innovation and growth strategies for more than 1000 customers worldwide, visit http://www.gohubble.com/hubbleology.