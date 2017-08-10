DoubleTree by Hilton Irvine-Spectrum Hotel Our ability to self-perform all necessary trades in a hotel guestroom renovation is the key to executing an aggressive schedule and minimizing the time each unit is out of order.

Level 3 Construction, a leader in hospitality renovation and construction, delivered on the full remodel of the DoubleTree by Hilton Irvine-Spectrum, by completing on time and on budget. Owned and operated by Pacific Hospitality Group, the DoubleTree property has 252-guestrooms & seven floors of corridors. Los Angeles-based interior design Company Kay Lang + Associates developed a project scope that included demolition, new wall covering, carpet, paint, light fixtures, bathroom accessories, and FF&E installation.

Level 3 Construction was able to successfully renovate 72 guestrooms and two floors of corridors every two weeks, with a brief overlap of each phase which was fully renovated within the short 75 day schedule. The hotel remained operational through the renovation and Level 3 Construction self-performed the entire project to ensure the needs of the guests and the hotel staff was catered to each day. The work of 25+ skilled Level 3 tradesmen seamlessly transitioned between each phase and transformed the DoubleTree hotel to provide guests an accommodation above industry standards.

As John Gonzalez, Executive at Level 3 Construction explains, “Our ability to self-perform all necessary trades in a hotel guestroom renovation is the key to executing an aggressive schedule and minimizing the time each unit is out of order. By eliminating the clutter of numerous subcontractors onsite we are efficient in completing the project and guaranteeing quality.”

About Us

Founded in 2006 by President and CEO Ian Mahon, Level 3 Construction, located in Carlsbad, California, is known for being a leader in hospitality renovation and construction with a growing presence in multifamily, restaurants, office and T.I.’s. Our project experience ranges from small interior renovations and tenant improvements to multi-million dollar ground up hotel and restaurant construction and renovations. Level 3 collaborates with developers, owners, architects and property owners to implement the most efficient and cost-effective solutions that will reinvigorate a property. Level 3 Construction continues to grow its portfolio of work through quality performance and on-time completion of projects. To learn more about Level 3 Construction’s services, contact John Gonzalez at 760-448-5456 or by email.