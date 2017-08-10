Judson Spencer “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Judson and his years of experience to the team,” says Cindy L. Dolan, president and CEO of LHA Trust Funds.

LHA Trust Funds has announced the addition of Judson Spencer as the company’s appointed vice president of Workers’ Compensation and Risk. Spencer has more than 20 years of experience in insurance operations, compliance, risk management and business process improvement.

Most recently, he served as the vice president of Operational and Regulatory Compliance at an international adjusting firm. Spencer has also lead the Process Improvement Department for a national third-party administrator, and held multiple managerial, safety and workers’ compensation positions for a regional health foundation in Ohio.

LHA Trust Funds is a leading provider of multiline, third-party claims administration, risk management and safety consulting services in Louisiana. Since 1977, LHA Trust Funds has been providing self-insured businesses and healthcare providers across the state with effective insurance solutions to meet their specific needs.

About LHA Trust Funds: For forty years, hospitals, healthcare facilities and physician practices have relied on the specialized programs and services provided by the Malpractice Trust Fund, Workers’ Compensation Fund and Physicians’ Trust. To learn more about the Trust Funds, please visit at http://www.lhatrustfunds.com