Join us for an evening of free food, fun, and important financial info. Bring a friend or two!

The event will be held on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm at Prosperity’s First Floor conference Room at 2333 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583. Endless appetizers will be served.

The event will feature special guest speaker Brian Nash, Regional Director for Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Brian is responsible for managing Goldman Sachs’ Independent Financial Advisor relationships in Northern California. Brian joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 and brings over 12 years of industry experience to the firm. Prior to this role Brian was a Regional Consultant for Goldman Sachs in their Chicago office. Brian received his BA in Finance from the University of Illinois and his MBA from Kellogg University.

Elliot Kallen, Prosperity Financial Principal, will also be presenting. Elliot brings over 25 years of entrepreneurial business ownership experience to Prosperity’s financial planning and advising practice. Elliot is a keynote speaker on motivation and marketing in the independent financial advisor industry, utilizing his previous experience in international distribution to teach other investment professionals nationwide. He holds Series 7-, 24-, 63-, 65- and 66-licenses to offer securities. Since 1993, Elliot has been licensed to offer insurance and annuities underwritten by a wide variety of the nation’s insurers. in 2011, Elliot was named one of the Top 300 Advisors to the Defined Contribution (401k) Industry.

For more information please contact Yvette Mays at 925.314.8500 or register online.