VARiedy has named Geoffrey Rogers as their newest Regional Senior Account Executive to further develop its growing account base across state lines. Rogers comes from a wealth of sales and executive roles, having held positions such as Regional Account Executive, VP of Sales, and Management. With sales experiences both nationally and globally, he’s developed a consistent track record, surpassed quotas that have been set, and exceeded revenue targets of $1 million and above. Joining in on the large volume of paramount clients and relationships VARiedy has developed over the years, both VARiedy and Rogers can continue onwards with their successes.

Appointing him to this role would mean he would be at the forefront of account management, business development, and strategic planning for our growing and successful sales presence in Chicago. With the increasing demand from customers and the desire to implement and promote sales initiatives, Rogers’ past experiences and preeminent success in sales would be instrumental in developing the company’s rapid development and in fulfilling the needs of clients and customers. “We are thrilled that Geoffrey has joined us at VARiedy. He brings with him an amazing sales track record and a passion for helping businesses move forward with the latest disruptive technology needs. Geoff will be instrumental in pursuing new opportunities here in the Midwest as we continue to grow. He is a great addition to our team,” said John Nguyen, Midwest Regional Director.

VARiedy is also thrilled to have someone who is willing to embark on a direction impactful for major change. Placing emphasis on teamwork, he hopes to develop the sales team as a leader there and to become an important resource for the sales members to achieve paramount success. His caliber for success as well as his views on the importance of being supportive makes Rogers an ideal candidate. “I expect to see VARiedy grow, especially in its presence in the Midwest. I’d like to make a significant contribution not to encourage this growth, but to help develop the potential of our staff as well. As a sales leader, I am more than willing to help sales team members achieve success,” said Geoffrey Rogers, newest Regional Senior Account Executive for VARiedy.

About VARiedy

VARiedy is a premier value-added reseller of technologies, enabling businesses from industries including, but not limited to, healthcare, education, and finance succeed. To facilitate business development through avenues such as big data, cloud services, mobile development, wireless assessment, BI, security, storage, and DevOps, VARiedy has partnered with major leaders in the industry. These partners range from Actifio, Kaminario, FireEye, Dell/EMC, Nutanix, CheckPoint, Chef, Puppet, Docker, Juniper, Pivotal, and Mitel to name a few. For more, visit VARiedy.com or connect with us through https://www.linkedin.com/company/variedy.