Enterprise Data World Looking for innovative presentations across a variety of data topics to fill the six-day program.

DATAVERSITY Education, LLC and DAMA International released the Call for Presentations for the 2018 Enterprise Data World Conference to be held at the Sheraton Hotel & Marina in San Diego, CA on April 22-27, 2018. Visit http://enterprisedataworld.com for event details and speaker submission guidelines, then submit your proposal online by September 22, 2017.

Conference organizers are expecting over 1,000 business and IT professionals to attend this vendor-neutral data management conference. Tony Shaw, CEO of DATAVERSITY, describes the conference as “the most comprehensive data management educational conference in the world,” and the conference committee is “looking for innovative presentations across a variety of data topics to fill the six-day program.”

Available presentation slots include half-day workshops and tutorials, conference sessions, case studies, panel discussions, and 5-minute lightning talks. Hundreds of presentations are submitted for this program each year. To be considered, selected proposals will need to meet the guidelines outlined here: http://enterprisedataworld.com/cfp.cfm.

Presentation selections will be approved by the committee and announced to presenters individually beginning October 16, 2017.

For questions about speaking, contact Tony Shaw, the CEO of DATAVERSITY and DAMA program chair, at tony(at)dataversity.net.

About DATAVERSITY

DATAVERSITY.net is an educational and publishing resource for business and information technology (IT) professionals on the uses and management of data. Our worldwide community of practitioners, advisers, and customers participate in and benefit from hosted conferences, articles, and blogs, as well as live webinars, daily news reports, and more. Active members enjoy access to presentations, research, and training materials. For more information about DATAVERSITY, visit http://dataversity.net.

About DAMA

DAMA International is the Global Data Management Community and is governed by an Executive Board and an Advisory Board consisting of recognized leaders in the field of information management. DAMA produces an annual symposium that is the premier event in the arena of data and information management. DAMA annually honors individuals who have distinguished themselves in the area of data and information management with the DAMA Achievement Awards. For more information, please visit http://dama.org.

###