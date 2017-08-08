36 Showcase Sponsors to Participate and Present at Learning 2017

Learning 2017

Elliott Masie, Host and Curator, is pleased to welcome the following leading suppliers in the Learning field as Sponsors of Learning 2017. Each will present a Supplier Showcase Session at the conference, to be held October 22-25 in Orlando, FL. These one-hour sessions provide an opportunity for the learning suppliers to showcase their products or services and grab the attention of the Learning Leaders in attendance at the event. Here is a partial list of Supplier Showcase Sponsors that will be at Learning 2017:

Area9 Learning, Articulate, Bluewater, Capsim Management Simulations, CEB is now Gartner, Conduent Learning, Cornerstone OnDemand, CrossKnowledge, D2L Corporation, Degreed, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, EdCast, ExpertusONE, General Dynamics Information Technology, Gilmore Global, Growth Engineering, H2O Partners, Inc., Hale Associates, Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning, Hughes, LLC, Intrepid Learning, Inc., LinkedIn, Lionbridge, McGraw-Hill Education Learning Science Platforms, Nomadic Learning, LLC, OpenSesame, Pearson, Practice, Questionmark, Richardson, Skillsoft, Socratic Arts, Study.com, Tribridge, Vector Solutions

For more information on these suppliers at Learning 2017, please visit https://www.learning2017.com/L17showcases

The Impact of Learning Systems

Portfolio Measurement Model: Tracking L&D’s Value to the Business

The Bumpy Road to Global Learning

Driving Employee Engagement through Social Assessment

Thinking Outside the Internal Training Box: Extending Your Learning Reach Beyond Employees

Unleashing Superheroes - Creating a Digital Learning Strategy for the Modern Workplace

Smart Adaptive Data-Driven Solutions for Learning

Using an Innovative Approach to Drive Innovation - We’re Not in Kansas Anymore!

How Large Retailers are Winning the Training Game

Soft Skills Training Online: Even More Effective Than You Can Imagine

Learning Becomes Doing: Applying AR/VR to Training and Performance Support

Bridging the Gap between First Jobs and First Careers

Did They Learn It? Can They Do It? Can You Prove It?

Learning 2017 takes place October 22-25 in Orlando, FL. It is produced by The Learning CONSORTIUM, a collaborative of 200 global corporations, focused on improving workplace learning and training. Hosted and curated by Elliott Masie, Learning 2017 brings together several thousand learning professionals as they focus on the changing nature of workplace education and development.

Organizations actively participating at Learning 2017 include: 3M Company, Alliance Theater, Bank of America, Choice Hotels International, Ericsson, Google, Home Depot, Kimberly-Clark, McDonald's, McKinsey & Company, Meeting Professionals International, Mount Sinai Health System, PG&E, PwC, Southwest Research Institute, Spectrum Brands, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Yahoo, and many more.

Information about The MASIE Center and Learning 2017, including content and online registration, can be accessed at https://learning2017.com.

The MASIE Center is a Saratoga Springs, NY think tank focused on how organizations can support learning and knowledge within the workforce.

For more information, please visit https://www.masie.com