The Town of Vail Commission on Special Events (CSE) is currently accepting funding requests from special event producers for 2018 events occurring in Vail. The RFP application, guidelines and accompanying information are available for submission online at http://www.vailgov.com/cserfp.

The Town of Vail has consistently been a leader in delivering a world-class calendar of events which grows partner brands, generates revenues and supports causes from locally to globally. The Commission on Special Events is seeking innovative and exciting proposals for Special Events throughout 2018 and beyond that support the collective vision of Vail as the world’s “Premier International Mountain Resort Community.”

The CSE, utilizing research results provided by the Vail Local Marketing District and RRC Associates, has developed special event rating criteria that will be used to evaluate all proposals with respect to how they align with a strategic approach to providing a diverse calendar of events which are well matched to the Vail brand and that exceed the expectations of a sophisticated and international clientele.

New this year is an online RFP submission process. Prospective event producers are directed to http://www.vailgov.com/cserfp to create an account and complete an RFP application.

Producers will self-select one of two categories when submitting an RFP. While all submittals are reviewed with a strong eye as to how well they support the Vail brand, the Community, Recreational and Cultural events are measured primarily with respect to how well they will drive overnight destination visitation. Educational and Enrichment events are evaluated by how they contribute to life-long learning, a sense of well-being and enhanced quality of life. These categories have different criteria and scorecards tailored to the type of event.

In 2017, the CSE provided nearly $1 million in sponsorship funding for 38 events in Vail, including but not limited to the GoPro Mountain Games, Vail Summer Bluegrass Series, Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show, Gourmet on Gore, Snow Daze, Vail America Days™, Vail Arts Festival, Vail Craft Beer Classic, Taste of Vail, Vail Oktoberfest™, Vail Lacrosse Shootout, Kids Adventure Games, Pink Vail and Spring Back to Vail. The funds are allocated to the CSE by the Vail Town Council and come from the General Fund and monies generated annually by the Vail Business License fees.

Also in 2017, the CSE allocated monies from the event budget to independently survey selected events to have consistent measurement of the economic return on the town’s investment in special events.

Event funding submissions are due no later than 4 p.m. MST Monday, Sept. 25 when the online RFP portal will close. Qualifying applications will be reviewed by the CSE at a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 9. Final funding allocations will be determined by the CSE at a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Questions about the 2018 RFP should be sent via email to Laura Waniuk, Event Liaison Specialist at lwaniuk@vailgov.com by 5 p.m. MST, Monday, Aug. 28. An email with all submitted questions and answers will be sent out to all applicants on Friday, Sept. 1.