Elan Industries, Inc. Adds New Planning/Procurement Lead To Staff

Elan Industries, Inc., a Bolingbrook, Illinois-based electronic controls design, engineering and manufacturing firm, is pleased to welcome Ken LaPointe to the company in the newly created position of planning/procurement lead.

“We are very excited to have Ken in this new position, which we created in response to our steady growth,” said Todd Thomas, partner at Elan Industries. "During the interview, Ken exceeded our expectations, and we are confident his alignment to our values and team culture will continue to help us advance our business objectives.”

LaPointe has more than 25 years of experience in increasingly responsible roles within planning and purchasing, as well as extensive global experience in the electronics and appliance controls industry. In his new role, LaPointe will be responsible for the overall leadership of Elan’s production planning and component purchasing areas and processes.

Prior to joining Elan, LaPointe was director of planning and purchasing at CoreCentric Solutions, Inc. in Glendale Heights, Illinois. Prior to that, he was with TouchSensor Technologies, Inc. in Wheaton, Illinois as purchasing director for nearly 10 years. During his career, LaPointe has successfully implemented strategies improving customer on-time delivery to over 99 percent, even through periods of sustained dramatic, annual sales growth of 20 percent or more.

LaPointe received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Northern Illinois University and a Certificate of Production and Inventory Control from DePaul University.

Elan Industries is a dynamic, growing, ISO 9001:2015-certified company that has been developing custom controls for best-in-class appliance OEMs since 1999. Last year, the company moved from their 10,000 square foot space, to their current 34,000 sq. ft. facility located at 650 S. Schmidt Road in Bolingbrook. The larger space allows for additional staff and has doubled the engineering, testing lab, and manufacturing areas.

“Elan works with OEMs to customize and design sleek, attractive looking platform controls to regulate temperature, speed, and other parameters on customer appliances like pizza ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, and ice makers. Our engineering solutions provide end users with advanced functionality like IoT and access to their controls, both on and offsite,” Thomas said.

Elan’s customer base is comprised of best-in-class OEM manufacturers who consider Elan a key strategic partner. Elan currently has more than 100 custom electronic controls in production, ranging from the simplest temperature control to highly complex multi-function platform controls. Elan controls can be found on residential and commercial appliances worldwide.

ABOUT ELAN INDUSTRIES

Elan Industries is a design engineering and manufacturing firm and strategic partner helping OEMs of residential and commercial appliance controls develop custom products to deliver a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Elan is a leader in IoT and wireless technology, developing electronic controls that function through Bluetooth, apps and WiFi from ElanConnect™. Elan controls can be found on residential and commercial appliances sold worldwide. For more information on Elan Industries, visit elanindustries.com or call 630.679.2000.