Northrop Team of Long & Foster adopts latest Matterport technology

The Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate will now be providing high-resolution photography and interactive 3D and virtual reality experiences using Matterport’s latest Pro2 3D cameras. The earlier generation of the Matterport Pro 3D cameras captured 3D and VR experiences, but did not include the new 134-megapixel high-res images. The Northrop Team’s use of the new all-in-one Matterport Pro2 camera will address all photography needs including 3D and VR.

“Matterport provides a one-stop shop in cutting-edge technology to keep the Creig Northrop Team at the forefront of innovative digital technology for our clients,” said Creig Northrop, president and CEO of the Northrop Team, which was ranked first in the nation this year based on sales volume, according to REAL Trends and The Wall Street Journal. “As real estate professionals, it’s imperative to embrace new technological advances to support listings and reach more buyers.”

Using the new camera technology, homebuyers can visit the Northrop Team’s online home listings to manipulate 3D models of home interiors, virtually move through rooms and hallways and spin views 360 degrees, now including high-res imagery allowing greater zoom capabilities (high-resolution 3D walkthrough example).

The new Matterport Pro2 3D cameras provide:



4K-resolution capture for printing as well as digital photos

360-degree views and spherical images for space communication

Automated generation of color 2D and 3D interactive floor plans

Built-in GPS for automatic tagging of scan locations

Access to storytelling features including rich media tagging in 3D

Imagery compatible with VR headsets

“This is the latest hardware improvement to the Matterport media system,” said Bryan Vaughan, founder and CEO of HomeVisit, which uses Matterport technology. “Users will experience crystal-clear visuals, improved zooming capability and built-in GPS technology enabling automatic tagging of locations within the user experience. Customers will be able to see greater detail of specified objects with a redirect to the product page.”

The Northrop Team began using the Pro2 3D cameras for all listings in August 2017.

The Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate is the No. 1 real estate team in the nation for all brokerages.* They represent buyers and sellers of residential real estate in the Baltimore and Washington metropolitan regions with offices in Annapolis, Clarksville, Sykesville, Rockville and Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland. Creig Northrop has 25 years of experience in real estate and leads a team of more than 85 licensed real estate professionals. Long & Foster Real Estate is the largest independent residential real estate company in the United States and the No. 1 seller of luxury homes in the Mid-Atlantic region.** (http://www.northropteam.com)

By volume according to the Wall Street Journal & REAL Trends 2017

** Luxury Portfolio International and Christie’s International Real Estate