Kansas City Litigation Services Firms Join Forces

By merging reliability with progressive technology, The Cooper Group provides the quality of court reporting and videography services that the legal community deserves and expects.

Today, The Cooper Group, a Kansas City litigation services firm, announces that LAK Reporting, Inc. has merged with The Cooper Group. The merger is effective August 1, 2017. No terms were disclosed.

“I am extremely excited to have LAK Reporting and its founder Kelly Rexroat join our firm. Kelly is a force in the court reporting community. Her energy, knowledge and experience will help us continue our growth in Kansas City,” said Sandra Kaderly, founder of The Cooper Group.

Kelly Rexroat formed LAK Reporting in 2009. Recognized in the legal community for her dedication to court reporting excellence, Kelly will focus on relationship development among existing and new clients. “I am most thrilled to work with The Cooper Group and their advanced court reporting and videography technology to meet its legal clients’ needs,” said Rexroat. “The industry is changing dynamically and The Cooper Group is at the forefront of those changes.”

By merging reliability with progressive technology, The Cooper Group provides the quality of court reporting and videography services that the legal community deserves and expects. The firm has built a team of court reporters who embrace new technology like videography and Visual Connect, but hold on to traditional work values, a sense of professionalism and ethics.

About The Cooper Group

The Cooper Group offers law firms a total court reporting and deposition solution. Founded by veteran court reporter, Sandra Kaderly, the Kansas City-based firm combines personable, reliable service with advanced court reporting and deposition technology whether in the courtroom or law office anywhere in the country. To learn more about how The Cooper Group’s advanced court reporting, videography and electronic document technology meet the demands of today’s most complicated legal cases, visit http://www.cooperlitigationservices.com.