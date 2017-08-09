Amazon joins C2ES Business Environmental Leadership Council

It has never been more important to bring business leaders together with policymakers to explore pragmatic steps toward a clean energy future.

Amazon is joining the Business Environmental Leadership Council at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) to work toward practical solutions to the world’s climate and energy challenges.

“Amazon has shown through words and actions that business leaders take climate change seriously,” said C2ES President Bob Perciasepe. “The company has invested in wind and solar energy to power its businesses in the United States and globally, and has expressed public policy support for the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The C2ES Business Environmental Leadership Council, which first formed in 1998, is the largest U.S.-based association of companies solely devoted to climate-related policy and corporate strategies. It contains mainly Fortune 500 companies representing a diverse group of industries with combined revenues of over $2 trillion and over 3 million employees.

“It has never been more important to bring business leaders together with policymakers to explore pragmatic steps toward a clean energy future,” Perciasepe said. “Our council members demonstrate every day that climate action can go hand in hand with competitive excellence and success.”

Amazon was the leading corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the United States last year. To date, Amazon has announced or commenced construction of a total of 3.6 million megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy. The company announced earlier this year its goal to install at least 50 rooftop solar systems globally on its facilities by 2020.

More on the C2ES Business Environmental Leadership Council.

