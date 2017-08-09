Previnex, LLC Launches Get Health, Give Health™ Program

Previnex, LLC, a health and wellness company that manufactures leading pharmaceutical grade nutritional supplements, today announced the launch of their Get Health, Give Health Program in partnership with the Children’s Hunger Fund®. The program, which is a part of the Previnex Gives Back campaign, was created to bring the world one step closer to eradicating preventable, vitamin deficiency based, childhood malnutrition.

“At Previnex we believe in creating health and changing lives and are committed to carrying this out with everyone we serve, including the most at-risk children around the world,” said David Block, Founder and CEO of Previnex. “When we learned that 17,000 children die every day from malnutrition and of those, as many as 7,700 die each day from vitamin deficiencies, not starvation, we knew that we had a responsibility to take this head on as a company – thus Get Health, Give Health was born. Our hope is that by using our business to fight this injustice and serve others, we will eradicate this horrible issue that is 100% preventable and shouldn’t exist.”

Previnex’s goal with Get Health, Give Health is to help maximize human potential, fight preventable childhood malnutrition and promote human flourishing. For every order, no matter what product is purchased, Previnex will donate one bottle of their Super Vites children’s vitamins, a product specifically created to support this program and to solve this global issue. Through Children’s Hunger Fund, the vitamins will reach thousands of the most at-risk, in-need children around the world.

“As an organization that seeks to care for those who are suffering, we are eager to find others with the same goal,” said Michael Richards, Executive Director of Relationship Development and the South Region of Children’s Hunger Fund. “We have found such a partner in Previnex, and their generosity will directly support children suffering from malnutrition. They have found a practical way of changing individual lives through improved nutrition, which in turn can affect whole families and communities.”

Every product in the Previnex portfolio, including Super Vites, Previnex Probiotic, Joint Health Plus, and more, use the most clinically effective ingredients, are manufactured with unmatched integrity and effectiveness, are pharmaceutical grade and not sold until after a series of raw material testing, production run testing & post-production testing is complete.

To learn more about the Get Health, Give Health program or to purchase Previnex products and help the cause, please visit: http://www.previnex.com

ABOUT PREVINEX:

Previnex, LLC is a health and wellness company that manufactures the leading pharmaceutical grade nutritional supplements and health and wellness programs to promote human flourishing and help people live longer, healthier, more active lives. Previnex believes that at our healthiest, we can maximize our potential and make our greatest impact on the world. Through Previnex Gives Back and the company’s Get Health, Give Health™ Program, for every order, Previnex sends a bottle of Super Vites children’s chewable vitamins to the most at-risk, in need children around the world through a partnership with Children’s Hunger Fund. For more information, visit http://www.previnex.com.

ABOUT Children’s Hunger Fund:

Children’s Hunger Fund has served the needs of children through gospel-centered mercy ministry for more than twenty-five years. Since 1991, 97% of all donations have directly supported programs that serve suffering children and families. The charity has distribution centers in Chicago, San Antonio, Dallas, and at its headquarters in Los Angeles. At each center, bulk food is packed by volunteers into “Food Paks” (a 20-pound box of nutritious food). Food Paks are distributed to millions of children and families in need throughout the U.S. and worldwide through a unique process, utilizing a Mercy Network of pastors and local churches who deliver the Food Paks into the homes of families in each region that is served. For more information visit http://www.childrenshungerfund.org

###