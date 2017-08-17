Stepping Stone School in Austin, Texas, Thursday, August 17, 2017 “Stepping Stone Schools’ role in the community for the past 38 years has been to provide the highest quality care and education for our children, but to also give back through community service, sponsorships, volunteering and donations." - Rhonda Paver

Today, the school age children of Stepping Stone School and Rhonda Paver, M.A. owner and executive director proudly presented at check for $12,860.14 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas and Scotties House in Bryan/College Station.

The funds for this generous donation were raised by the school age children of Stepping Stone School who participated in the annual Young Entrepreneurs and Philanthropists™ summer camp at Stepping Stone Schools’ The Brainery™, and was matched by a grant from Stepping Stone School which also provided all of the in-kind materials.

Stepping Stone School’s summer camp provides a unique and exclusive program called Young Entrepreneurs and Philanthropists™ which exposes students to the principles of forming and running a business, as well as the philanthropic giving which is an integral part of any community-conscious business model. Over the summer, the students create four businesses in which they make products and sell them in booths at the Stepping Stone School campuses. It is the profits from each business which are being donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Austin.

Recently, Stone School began a new tradition of matching the total amount raised by the children which will continue this year. To date, our students have raised and donated over $41,000 through this wonderful program.

“Stepping Stone Schools’ role in the community for the past 38 years has been to provide the highest quality care and education for our children, but to also give back through community service, sponsorships, volunteering and donations. We believe in playing an integral role in our community by supporting efforts and activities that directly benefit children and families. We enthusiastically embrace opportunities to help make central Texas a better place to learn, work, live and be,” said Rhonda Paver, Stepping Stone School founder and executive director.

Stepping Stone school understands the greater connection between families, businesses, schools and the community. At Stepping Stone School, while sharing is taught in the classroom children are also educated about generosity at a higher level.

About Stepping Stone School:

Stepping Stone School, the largest privately owned childcare provider in Central Texas and the 31st largest in the nation, has been locally owned and operated since 1979. The Paver family has grown the company from its humble beginnings to the 20 schools it currently operates. The founders and employees apply the principles of the school’s nationally recognized curriculum while providing the highest quality early education and care. In addition, the founders and organization consistently exercise their philanthropic commitment to their community through donations of time, money, sponsorships and resources to organizations whose missions are to better the lives and education of children and families. Stepping Stone School has been named the Best in Childcare by the readers of Austin Family magazine for 19 years, Best of the Brazos Valley over the last three years and Best Austin Preschool by the parents on Nickelodeon’s Parents Connect website in 2010. Stepping Stone School is also the tenth largest provider of corporate child care in the nation.

For more information, please visit the Stepping Stone School Web site at http://www.steppingstoneschool.com./

