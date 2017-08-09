Study.com's College Accelerator program dramatically reduces the cost of college “Working students are often frustrated by the high cost of tuition and lack of flexibility in the traditional four-year path to a college degree,” said Adrian Ridner, CEO and Co-founder of Study.com.

Philz Coffee has partnered with Study.com to debut a new education initiative that greatly minimizes the cost of a bachelor’s degree for its nationwide workforce. Study.com’s College Accelerator program cuts the cost of a college degree in half, allowing companies like Philz Coffee to pave the way for their employees to overcome the two biggest barriers to a degree: cost and convenience.

The new benefit will allow Philz Coffee Team Members to earn college credit at a much lower cost than a traditional college or university. Students will have discounted access to more than 100 Study.com courses recommended for college credit, which are divided into short, 5-minute video lessons accessible on a computer or mobile device – perfect for students juggling work or family obligations.

“Working students are often frustrated by the high cost of tuition and lack of flexibility in the traditional four-year path to a college degree,” said Adrian Ridner, CEO and Co-founder of Study.com. “Our self-paced online program helps Philz Coffee employees attain that degree at a much lower cost and with courses that can fit into any student’s busy lifestyle.”

In addition to accessible courses, Team Members will have access to Study.com success coaches for college course selection and workplace skills curriculum for professional development. These coaches help them transfer college credits to one of 2,000 universities, including Thomas Edison State University, where they will complete final courses and earn their degree.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new benefit that aligns with our values and culture. Philz is about warmth and connection as well as an offering catered to one’s taste. We wanted these values to inform the way we support our Team Members in their pursuit of learning and education,” said Faith Songco, Dean of Philz University. “We’re particularly excited that Study.com’s dedicated success coaches created a personalized course map to flex with our Team Members’ schedules. Many of our Team Members are students, have second jobs, and are active members in their communities and families. This benefit will make it easier for them to continue to grow their skills at Philz.”

About Study.com

Study.com is the simplest, most efficient way to learn online. Over 30 million students a month use our online courses and study tools to master any subject. Study.com helps students in kindergarten through college excel academically and professionals can gain the skills they need in the workplace. The animated videos bring concepts to life and provide an easy, low-cost way to improve grades, earn college credit, and close skill gaps. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately-held company located in Mountain View, California.

About Philz Coffee

Philz is a national coffee company - and the originator of the Mint Mojito - with its headquarters in San Francisco, and nearly 40 stores in California and Washington DC, with Boston coming soon. What started off as a labor of love in the Mission District of San Francisco, has turned into a national coffee chain with a cult-like following. While there are 4M ways to enjoy Philz, we believe the best cup of coffee is one that comes to your own taste.